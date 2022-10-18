German grocery store chain Lidl has submitted plans to open a new location in northeast Cobb.
The plans filed with the Cobb County zoning division represent Lidl's third attempt in five years at opening a store in the area.
According to the plans, the proposed store would be located at Canton and Piedmont roads on a 3.47-acre lot and total 31,000 square feet. Lidl is requesting rezoning from a neighborhood shopping district, which is meant for businesses serving a few neighborhoods, to a community retail commercial district, which allows for bigger stores that cater to larger communities.
Lidl is also requesting variances that include a reduction in required parking spaces and involve fire vehicle access and signage on the property.
In 2017, the Cobb Board of Commissioners denied Lidl's request to replace the Park 12 Cobb Cinemas movie theater on Gordy Parkway with a store.
The company's second attempt at opening a store in the area never also failed. Lidl had planned to open a 34,000-square-foot store in the revitalized Sprayberry Crossing shopping center in east Cobb. It pulled out of that development earlier this year, the Journal previously reported.
Lidl currently has one location in east Cobb, located in the Woodlawn Square Shopping Center on Johnson Ferry Road. Lidl also has two locations in Marietta — one at 2641 Powder Springs Road and one at 670 Whitlock Avenue.
Lidl's rezoning request is scheduled to be heard by the Cobb Planning Commission during its meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 6 in the commission room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.