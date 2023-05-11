Lewis Wheaton
Lewis Wheaton has resigned from his role as Smyrna's Ward 7 city councilman after moving out of the area he represented.
Wheaton, a professor in Georgia Tech's School of Biological Sciences, was first elected to the seat in 2019.
He announced his resignation at the Smyrna City Council's May 1 meeting, and it became effective Wednesday.
Wheaton said the resignation was a result of "happy and unexpected life circumstances that have caused us to move outside of the ward," though he and his family will still live in the city, he added.
Wheaton ran for the position to better engage residents of the southern portion of the city, something he and his constituents achieved, he said.
The Smyrna City Council is considering how to move forward with replacing Wheaton prior to the November election, when his former seat is on the ballot.
