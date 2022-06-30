Residents of all ages will mark Independence Day with celebrations on Marietta Square during the Fourth of July on Monday.
Leading off with the city's annual "Let Freedom Ring" parade, the festivities will also include free live concerts, an arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and a fireworks show.
"It's special, it's fun, it brings people together, and it's not too long or ostentatious. This celebration fits the spirit of a small-town July Fourth parade," said Mayor Steve Tumlin.
The parade began in 1968, founded by a group of Marietta businessmen, while the city organized the festival, which included children's games and a concert. The addition of float contests helped the parade grow over the years, and in 1991, the fireworks finale was added.
Popular entries in this year's parade include Mobile Azalea Trail Maids, which features colorful dresses and hats, the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Chapter One float, and Marietta's fire trucks, said Maggi Moss, a community engagement supervisor with the city.
Tumlin called the celebration a great family event, with plenty of good viewing spots along Roswell Street and around Marietta Square. An estimated 35,000 people have lined the route in past years.
"It's a can't-miss opportunity. The people in the parade seem to have as much fun as the attendees. You also have the rest of the night open to get ready to see the fireworks," Tumlin said.
The parade starts in front of Roswell Street Baptist Church, moves west until reaching the Square, then moves north along East Park Square and Cherokee Street until terminating at North Marietta Parkway. The route, about 1.5 miles long, takes about 35 minutes to walk.
Former Mayor Bill Dunaway was selected as the grand marshal of this year's parade. Dunaway received the honor 54 years after he helped launch the parade.
"The Fourth of July parade is one of the few things I've ever done that still exists," Dunaway said in a video announcing his selection as grand marshal. "In 1968, everything just came together, and I'm just glad to see it keeps on going."
Here's the schedule of events:
- 10 a.m. — Let Freedom Ring Parade
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Festival featuring arts and crafts, kids zone, food and concerts
- Noon — Concert featuring Scott Thompson
- 2 p.m. — Bell Ringing Ceremony
- 2:30 p.m. — Concert featuring the Atlanta Concert Band
- 7 p.m. — Concert featuring Josh Jones
- 8-9:30 p.m — Concert featuring Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
- 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks show
For more information, including temporary street closures, a map of downtown parking and more, visit mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration or call Marietta Parks and Recreation at 770-794-5601.
