A lawsuit calling the proposed city of Vinings “unconstitutional and fatally defective” and seeking its removal from the May 24 ballot was filed in Cobb Superior Court Monday.
On Feb. 23, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill putting a referendum on the proposed city before the roughly 7,000 people who live within its borders. If successful, Monday's lawsuit would have the referendum struck from their ballots.
“The voters should not be forced to vote for or against a City whose charter is clearly unconstitutional,” the complaint reads.
Tom Ham, a member of the Vinings Exploratory Committee and President of the Vinings Historical Preservation Society declined to comment Monday. State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb and the bill's sponsor, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Allen Lightcap, one of two attorneys leading the case, said the legal argument it makes applies to bills establishing referenda for the proposed cities of Lost Mountain and East Cobb, both of which are also on the May 24 ballot.
"I can only talk about the city of Vinings," he said, "but the same constitutional infirmities are present in Lost Mountain and East Cobb."
Filed on behalf of plaintiff Joseph Young, a Vinings resident, state lobbyist and one-time legislative director of former Gov. Roy Barnes, the lawsuit names Cobb County and Janine Eveler, director of Cobb’s elections department, as the defendants.
The lawsuit argues the proposed city of Vinings is “fatally defective” in two ways, both of them touching on the “city-lite” model touted by proponents.
The bill Kemp signed calls for the city to offer three services: parks, zoning, and code enforcement. All other services would be provided “by the city contracting with service providers via intergovernmental agreements or contracts with private parties.”
The first hitch, according the lawsuit, is that the bill is local legislation, not a general law.
According to the state constitution, only general law can regulate the services a county or city offers, known as "home rule" powers — an argument backed up by an unofficial 1994 opinion from the Georgia Attorney General’s office, the lawsuit claims.
"They tried to do something similar to regulate the charter of the city of Gainesville," Lightcap said. "The AG in '94 was like, 'You can't do this. You cannot regulate home rule powers through local legislation.' Period, point blank."
The second hitch is that, by specifying the services provided — zoning, code enforcement and parks — the bill takes away the proposed city’s discretion to offer or not offer certain services.
If the referendum is allowed to happen, people living within the borders of the proposed city will be voting for one thing — a "diet city" — but getting another, Lightcap said.
"The provisions that say that Vinings will be a limited city are 100% going to be struck," he said. "How do you let the city of Vinings voters vote for something that is a lie?"
Lightcap said he does not believe the proposed city of Mableton, which is still awaiting the governor's signature and which wouldn't go to voters until November, has the same "constitutional flaws."
Although it also offers a limited set of services, "the real question is not, 'What services they do choose or not choose to use?'" he continued. "It's really more about, does the ... local legislation purport to regulate home rule powers?"
The lawsuit asks that the court prevent Eveler from placing the referendum on the May 24 ballot or, if the court cannot make a decision in time, that it delay the referendum until the November elections.
The MDJ has reached out to state Rep. John Carson, who carried the Vinings bill, and other city of Vinings advocates and will report back what they say.
