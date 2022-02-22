IMG_7922.JPG

Raymond Goslow speaks to a crowd of KSU students before the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship watch party Tuesday night at the Carmichael Student Center. 

Kennesaw State University's Raymond Goslow placed second in the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship Tuesday night. 

Jaskaran Singh of the University of Texas at Austin stole the show, finishing with a score of $51,700 and winning the $250,000 grand prize. 

Goslow finished with a second-best $46,999, and Liz Feltner of Northeastern University finished last. 

Overall, Singh answered 50 questions correctly, Goslow answered 35 and Feltner answered 19. 

Goslow still took home $100,000 for placing second in the final round.

