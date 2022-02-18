Kennesaw State University's Raymond Goslow came away with another dominant win in the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship, clinching a berth in the finals with a score of $20,779 in the first of four semifinal rounds that began Thursday night.
There were two semifinal rounds Thursday, with another two set to air Friday night. Out of the four winners in each semifinal round, only the three highest-scoring winners will advance to the finals.
Goslow clinched his place in the finals with his score of $20,779 Thursday night since Isaac Applebaum, a junior computational biology major at Stanford, the winner of his semifinal round, finished with $18,801.
Depending on the scores of Friday night's two semifinal rounds, Applebaum will advance to face Goslow in the finals or be sent home.
Goslow graduated from KSU in December with a degree in geospatial science, but the episodes were taped in November, when he was a senior.
Goslow competed in Thursday night's airing with Neha Seshadri, a senior economics major at Harvard, and Nam Vu, a senior environmental biology major at Georgetown University.
Although he was representing the only school the program's audience may not recognize, Goslow said, he didn’t feel like an underdog because of how well he had been competing up until Thursday’s episode.
“I wasn’t really concerned with school reputation. I wasn’t attaching people to their schools because I had seen them play and could tell their strengths and weaknesses and how they played,” Goslow said.
Vu got on the board first with two correct answers.
Goslow’s first attempt was incorrect and put him $600 below zero; however, midway through the first round, the contestants all had fairly even scores, and Goslow started to pull ahead.
Despite his slow start, Goslow said, he wasn’t deterred and still felt confident that he could win.
“I could see everyone’s scores, and I could see that there was still so much game left to play,” he said. “Until it gets to the point where there are only a few clues left, even if my score is lower, I don’t really feel like I’m losing. Every clue is another chance to catch up.”
By the end of the first round, Goslow had built up a score of $9,400, Seshadri was in second place with $3,600 and Vu trailed with $2,000.
Goslow had a slow start at the beginning of Double Jeopardy, and Vu came back to claim the lead for a brief period of time. Toward the end of the round, however, Goslow had built up a score of $15,400, leading the other contestants by at least $5,000.
“Being in the lead is interesting because if you’re watching at home, it probably looks like I’m dominating, but for me, until the very end, it just feels like I’m running scared,” he said. “I feel like I could lose it at any moment, so I don’t want to let up.”
At one point toward the end of Double Jeopardy, host Mayim Bialik paused the show to inform Goslow that an incorrect answer he gave to a question about a tree with reddish brown wood earlier in the show was actually right.
According to Goslow, this happens fairly often, but he wasn’t expecting it to happen to him in this moment because his “mulberry” answer was a guess.
“Before you make your wager,” Bialik said, “you have taught us something: apparently, there is another M-to-Y tree that produces a reddish brown wood. Mulberry is an acceptable response, and we will be adding $2,400 to your score.”
This brought Goslow’s score to $17,800 before he successfully wagered $6,000 on the “Daily Double” and correctly answered “What is the Hundred Years’ War?” to the question “this war ended England’s major claims in France and would have lasted longer but in 1475, an invading army was bribed to go home.”
Goslow’s performance began to mirror his performance on Tuesday night’s episode, as he led decisively Thursday, with $23,000 to Vu’s $9,200 and Seshadri’s $5,100.
The “Final Jeopardy” question was, “In 1882, when these 2 countries’ border was settled, a minister in the southern one quit in protest out of loyalty to Central America,” and the correct answer was “Mexico and Guatemala.”
All three competitors gave incorrect answers, so Raymond’s lead was not threatened as he finished with $20,779, Vu finished with $8,881 and Seshadri finished with $999.
Goslow wagered $5,201 because that number would’ve brought his total to $30,821, he said, and the last three digits of that number are a nod to Goslow’s spouse who was born on Aug. 21.
The “Jeopardy!” National College Championship finals will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. Viewers can tune into ABC or stream it on Hulu.
