From left: Mayor Steve Tumlin, Architecture Professor Giovanni Loreto, Tyler Quick, Ben Audinet, Alli Parker, Trammel Crowley, Austin White and Downtown Marietta Development Authority Chairman Tom Browning.
Judges Mayor Steve Tumlin and DMDA Chairman Tom Browning compare notes on the entries of the KSU Architecture students Multipurpose Total Precast Parking Garage Design Competition on the Marietta Campus.
From left: Mayor Steve Tumlin, Downtown Marietta Development Authority Chairman Tom Browning, Maddi Frei, Cloe Bango, Abigail Cook and Brennan Taylor and Architecture Professor Giovanni Loreto.
Judge Gary Lentz with Metromont makes some notes on the entries of the KSU Architecture students Multipurpose Total Precast Parking Garage Design Competition on the Marietta Campus.
Judge Ray Clark with Georgia/CarolinasPCI, studies the entries of the KSU Architecture students Multipurpose Total Precast Parking Garage Design Competition on the Marietta Campus.
The design skills of architecture students at Kennesaw State University were on full display Thursday in a contest in which they were challenged to build the best possible parking garage.
Teams of students competed for cash as they designed and built models for a concrete, multipurpose parking garage to be located on 25 Mill Street near Marietta Square.
The teams had to work under several restraints: the garage couldn't be more than four levels, had to offer between 75 and 80 parking spots per floor and had to feature alternative energy solutions, such as solar panels.
Groups presented their projects one by one to a panel of five judges, comprised of Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin and four locals with backgrounds in architecture and design.
The first-place group featured students Tyler Quick, Ben Audinet, Alli Parker, Trammel Crowley and Austin White. The group won a $2,000 cash prize for their design.
Thursday's competition began at KSU's Marietta campus, where 20 different groups were judged, and ultimately, three groups were narrowed in on and awarded for their designs. The three winning groups — first place, second place and the winner of the Mayor's Award, chosen by Tumlin — all went to Marietta City Hall after the competition to be officially awarded.
