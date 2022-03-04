Ben Moore and Israel Sanchez-Cardona, who launched the AMES research center, hope it will reduce suicide, anxiety and depression among Georgia’s approximately 1 million military and public safety personnel.
Kennesaw State University has launched a research center aimed at reducing suicide, anxiety and depression among Georgia's military and public safety personnel.
The Center for the Advancement of Military and Emergency Service (AMES) was founded by two assistant psychology professors at KSU, Ben Moore and Israel Sanchez-Cardona, the university announced in a news release. Shortly after meeting in August 2020 as new professors, the pair began collaborating on the project thanks to their mutual passion "for helping improve mental health outcomes in underserved communities."
With approximately one million military and public safety personnel in Georgia, the men hope the center will be a resource for those during their time of need.
"Military personnel and first responders experience high rates of job demands that can lead to serious behavioral and physical health concerns," Sanchez-Cardona said in a prepared statement. "Our task is to bring together a network of people working in different kinds of research and using culturally aligned, population-specific interventions to maintain and enhance performance."
Moore, a 12-year army veteran and director of AMES, explained how it would work, using the center's resources to identify issues and then take the necessary action steps.
"For example, a fire department's leaders could come to the center concerned that depression or suicide risk is a significant problem within their workforce," Moore said in the press release. "We would then create an assessment for members of the department, identify any problems that are present, and then provide interventions to the fire department leaders to help reduce depression and suicide risk."
AMES Research Center is seeking community partners and research collaborators.
