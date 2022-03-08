Kennesaw State University interim president Kathy “Kat” Schwaig, has been named the sole finalist for the president job, the Georgia Board of Regents announced Tuesday.
“Promoting academic excellence has been central in each of my leadership roles at KSU and I am honored to be given a chance to continue that work,” said Schwaig, who previously served as provost, in a statement. “KSU is a special place, and I believe my experience along with my profound affection and appreciation for the institution and its people can make a difference as we move forward. I would be honored to lead the university into its next chapter.”
Schwaig took over as interim president last July following the departure of Pamela Whitten, who served as president for three years before accepting a job as president of Indiana University. In her eight months leading KSU, Schwaig has focused on policies aimed at improving retention, progression and graduation rates, the Board of Regents said.
“I can think of no candidate more qualified to become KSU’s next president than the person who leads it now and knows its students, faculty, staff and community so well,” said Terese MacCartney, the acting chancellor of the University System of Georgia, in a statement, adding that Schwaig “has a clear vision to serve students and promote the university’s academic excellence while strengthening its research and service missions.”
The board must wait at least five days before voting on Schwaig’s appointment.
As provost, Schwaig oversaw all aspects of the university’s academic mission and supervised the deans of KSU’s 11 colleges. She first joined KSU in 2002 and was dean of KSU’s business college from 2012 to 2019.
A native Texan, Schwaig holds a BBA in Accounting and an MBA in Information Systems from Baylor University, a Master’s of Liberal Arts from Johns Hopkins University, and a Ph.D. in Information Systems from the University of South Carolina.
Last October, the Board of Regents voted to grant Schwaig a waiver to BoR policy 2.1, which states that interim presidents shall not be considered as candidates for president.
Trent Turk, the chairman of the KSU Foundation, served on KSU’s Presidential Search Committee. That committee referred three names to the Board of Regents, including Schwaig, Turk told the MDJ. The candidates were not ranked. Turk declined to disclose the identity of the other two candidates, saying the search was closed in order to protect the candidates’ current jobs.
“The entire KSU community breathed a great sigh of relief today when they selected her as our new president. The community as a whole loves her and looks forward to engaging with her to make KSU an even better place,” Turk said.
Since being chartered in 1963, KSU has grown from a two-year junior college to the third-largest university in the state. As of fall 2021, it had about 43,000 students, behind only Georgia State and Georgia Tech in enrollment. Enrollment is up by 10,000 students since 2015.
KSU employs more than 5,000 people and contributed an estimated $1.6 billion to Georgia’s economy in fiscal 2020.
The school offers more than 165 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. Since 2018 it has been classified as an R2 doctoral university, the second-highest classification for research institutions in the country.
Strong fundraising performance has seen KSU’s endowment more than double since 2019, going from about $47.5 million to about $102 million by the end of 2021.
(1) comment
I hope that she will be able to generate more diversity of thought throughout KSU. To create an atmosphere that will equally include a conservative perspective would be very good. Her business school credentials and accomplishments are very encouraging in that regard. Best wishes Dr. Schwaig.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.