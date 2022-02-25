MARIETTA — Although prices have jumped almost 7% over the past year, it’s the possibility of long-term inflation Americans should be particularly concerned about, Roger Tutterow, an economist at Kennesaw State University, told members of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club Friday.
After opening remarks from club president Nancy Couch and a few other Cobb political heavyweights, Tutterow took the stage and began laying out his analysis of the U.S. economy regarding inflation.
Inflation is the highest it has been since the early 1980s, Tutterow told the crowd at the Marietta Hilton Conference Center. Tutterow said attendees’ main takeaway should have been that inflation remaining elevated for a long time will cause it to become embedded in the prices companies choose to charge and the wages they have to pay employees, among other things, further pushing prices upward.
Companies must account for inflation when they name prices and wages, so the concern is that they could become used to raising prices to account for inflation even when prices wouldn’t go up otherwise.
Tutterow, along with politicians in Georgia and across the U.S., believe that the current inflation will have an impact on elections in 2022.
Sue Everhart, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, attended the event and offered a solution that she thought would help resolve inflation while speaking with the MDJ: “Get rid of President Biden,” she said, adding his administration’s decision to distribute another round of stimulus checks last year contributed to inflation.
“It quite well could,” Tutterow said of inflation impacting elections in 2022. “But where you will see its impact is in national elections, not usually local elections.”
If prices are high here in Georgia, they’re going to be high all around the U.S., Tutterow said, so politicians on the local level don’t normally have to fear losing their seat because of inflation.
Inflation is exacerbated by a wide range of issues. Tutterow explained several of these issues during his talk.
Continued supply chain disruptions stemming from issues like shortages of truck drivers to transport products, Tutterow said, and a shortage of workers who make products are two of the biggest challenges America is currently facing that lead to inflation.
Tutterow also emphasized how correcting “a poor economic situation” like inflation in the U.S. can be delayed by a public health crisis such as COVID-19. The virus’ role in causing inflation by keeping workers at home and products in short supply is important to consider when trying to understand why inflation is so high, he said.
Another huge issue for people in Georgia and around the country is higher oil prices. States like Texas and Oklahoma benefit from higher oil prices because they are large oil producers, according to Tutterow. States like Georgia do not since no oil is produced here.
Taneesha Marshall, a candidate for Cobb Superior Court judge, attended the event and spoke with the MDJ about how inflation is affecting her.
“I think the most immediate impact (of inflation) is at the gas pump,” she said. “Personally, for me as a mom buying food for boys, I definitely see it more at the grocery store. I think gas is the most frequent reminder of inflation for most people though. What used to be $2 is now $3 and so on.”
The price of materials used to build houses has doubled, Tutterow said. This is tough on homebuilding companies and individuals who want to build their own house alike. The companies have to charge their clients more, and many individuals looking to build a home simply can’t afford to in today’s economy.
He also spoke about the media’s role in stoking recession worries among Americans.
“People are asking ‘When will the recession end?’” Tutterow said. “The truth is the recession ended in the early summer, late spring of 2020. It was the steepest recession in history, the most unexpected, but it was also the shortest recession in American history. So, that story didn’t really get across too well in the national media.”
