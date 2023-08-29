An upgraded weight room, formerly the site of an indoor pool, at the KSU Marietta campus recreation and wellness center.
From left: Tara Parker, KSU's executive director of sports and recreation, Marcy Stadium, assistant vice president of student affairs, KSU senior Billy Anderson, KSU President Kathy "Kat" Schwaig, KSU Provost Ivan Pulinkala, and KSU Vice President for Student Affairs Eric Arneson, alongside Scrappy the Owl, cut the ribbon on the renovated recreation and wellness center on KSU's Marietta campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
KSU President Kathy "Kat" Schwaig speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated recreation and wellness center at KSU's Marietta campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Squatting equipment in the renovated recreation and wellness center on KSU's Marietta campus.
Treadmills and other cardio equipment at the upgraded recreation and wellness center at KSU's Marietta campus.
A fitness studio at the renovated recreation and wellness center on KSU's Marietta campus.
Billy Anderson, a KSU senior and facility operations assistant at the Marietta campus recreation and wellness center, speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
