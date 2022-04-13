Krispy Kreme said it's tapping its “strategic doughnut reserve” and pricing a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts at the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesdays.
Customers in Cobb County can get their doughnuts at the Krispy Kremes at 299 Cobb Parkway in Marietta and 4560 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.
The discounted pricing began Wednesday and runs until Wednesday, May 4.
Guests can get up to two dozen glazed doughnuts in participating shops, either by drive-thru or pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.
“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”
Krispy Kreme is pricing its doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of gas on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Customers will be alerted to the price by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.
