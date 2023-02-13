CUMBERLAND — For Charles Carithers, nothing is more hectic than Valentine’s Day.
Carithers is the owner of Carithers Flowers in Cumberland, and runs it with his wife, Maureen. The flower shop, founded by his parents in 1974, has been at its current location on Powers Ferry Road since 1984.
On Monday, the day before the holiday, the multi-story brick building was buzzing as workers trimmed and arranged flowers and loaded them into delivery vans, with lovers popping in to pick up bouquets for their significant others.
Normally, Carithers employs about 50 people. But during the Valentine’s holiday, he brings in some 30 extra drivers to make deliveries.
Tens of thousands of roses are brought in from Ecuador. Carithers employs sales representatives who take orders, designers to arrange bouquets and drivers to deliver them around metro Atlanta.
In the shop’s basement, Osborne High student Alex Sandoval worked on a computer, planning delivery routes for drivers. Nearby, flowers were stored in a large walk-in refrigerator at 38 degrees.
“Valentine’s is by far the most hectic … you don't know exactly what the weather’s going to do in Atlanta,” Carithers said.
Carithers likes the weather to be cool, but above freezing as the deliveries are loaded onto trucks in the early morning hours.
“A lot of years I sleep with the trucks, and if the temperature’s below 32, we preload, and then I go out and just keep checking, monitoring the temperatures of the trucks every hour, all night long,” he said.
This year, the Super Bowl seems to have distracted some men in the area, and the shop is getting lots of last-minute orders.
A premium shop, Carithers’ Valentine’s arrangements start around $115, but can cost double or triple that figure, depending on their size. Carithers said the quality of his flowers is worth the cost.
“We’re very focused on the premium flowers … We’re buying unusual hydrangeas, we have orchids, tropical protea … we use ranunculus from Italy, a lot of cymbidium orchids, phalaenopsis sprays, we're just using more premium flowers,” he said.
For the Valentine’s shopper, Carithers’ designers try to craft a romantic color mix of purples, hot pinks and fuschias.
Carithers said he and his designers monitor the bouquet trends coming out of New York City, Los Angeles and London. While red roses are still the most popular for Valentine’s shoppers, tastes are always evolving.
“Trends right now, it’s bloom on bloom, a lot of mixed greens, really lush, I would say that's what's been added … tight arrangement, what we call pavé,” he said.
Florists create arrangements for life’s biggest occasions — holidays, weddings, funerals, birthdays, proms, anniversaries and births.
Lori Harmel of Suwanee, a designer at Carithers, has been in the floral business for 20 years.
“I love the creativity and the flowers. Just making somebody’s day is special. Bringing a smile to someone's face, if someone’s sick or having a baby,” she said.
Her colleague, Jimmy Moore of Decatur, concurred.
“To see the look on people's faces … that's the best part. But I love the flowers anyway,” he said.
Steven Shaw of Marietta is a loyal Carithers customer, and on Monday picked up an arrangement for his wife. He’s visited the shop 30-40 times over the last two decades.
“I’m definitely a repeat customer, they do really nice work here,” Shaw said.
Florist K. Mike Whittle is located off Marietta Square in the historic Clarke Library building on Church Street. He said Tuesday’s holiday is “crazy, good though — good crazy.”
Whittle also sources his roses from Ecuador, as well as Colombia, and said that’s where the best ones come from.
A florist of 53 years with a staff of nine, he said his bouquets are distinct from those at the grocery store for one main reason — “quality.”
“I have a great team, from designers to delivery, customer service, everybody,” Whittle said.
While Christmas is the busiest season for Whittle, Valentine’s is the busiest single day of the year.
“We do a lot of sympathy work, I got prom coming up … We do a lot of custom for prom … I enjoy it all,” he said.
Jon Burklow of Marietta picked up an arrangement of red roses and hydrangeas from Whittle Monday. He’s been shopping at Whittle’s store for a decade, and likes their personal touch.
“They do an outstanding job … I always call, give them a budget of what I'm looking at, and then they'll put it together and it looks great every single time,” Burklow said.
The arrangement is for his wife of 17 years, and combines her two favorite flowers. But he may never live up to the first time he bought her roses, when he had no mortgage or bills to pay.
“I set the bar unusually high when we started dating. She was 15, and I got three dozen roses that year … unfortunately you don't come back from that,” he said.
