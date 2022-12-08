Hundreds gathered at Kennesaw’s NorthStar Church on Wednesday to honor the life of Jonathan …
MARIETTA — Christopher Patrick Golden pleaded guilty Thursday morning to the murder of two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies who were killed at a west Cobb subdivision in September.
The negotiated plea agreement includes charges of aggravated assault and murder in the slaying of Deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38.
Under the terms of the agreement, Golden, 30, will receive two life sentences, plus an additional 55 years, without the possibility of parole. That would represent the maximum sentence short of the death penalty, according to the Cobb District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors told Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs they were prepared to seek the death penalty in the case, which drew national attention, before Golden’s attorneys approached them with a plea offer. After consulting with the deputies’ families, they agreed to the multiple life sentences.
“This will allow the families to avoid years of being exposed to additional hearings, and an even longer appellate process,” District Attorney Flynn Broady said. “… Although nothing will ever replace the lives of Marshall and Jon, this plea today will allow their families to put the case behind them and focus on healing.”
Golden, shackled at the wrists and ankles and clad in an orange jumpsuit, waived any right to appeal or challenge the plea in the future, or seek a pardon or parole. Because the sentencing terms were part of the plea agreement, no further hearings will be required.
Koleski and Ervin were killed Sept. 8 while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the Hampton Glen subdivision for Christopher Cook, 32. Cook was wanted for failure to appear related to a theft by deception case.
While the deputies were attempting to arrest Cook in the driveway of the home, they were confronted by Golden, who was inside the home with a rifle. Golden fired on the two deputies from the house, according to prosecutors, killing them both.
Police said at the time that Golden was apprehended after a brief standoff at the home.
The killing of Koleski and Ervin prompted an outpouring of support from across Georgia, with thousands attending memorial services in the week after their deaths.
Said Sheriff Craig Owens, “Today, a man was brought to justice for the terror that he brought to our community … Our hearts are still hurting, but tonight we will sleep a little softer knowing that this case is behind us.”
Thursday’s hearing was originally set to be an arraignment for Golden, but prosecutors announced at the top of the proceedings they were ready to settle the case with a plea deal.
The courtroom was packed Thursday with fellow deputies lining the walls, while Ervin’s and Koleski’s family members filled the benches.
Prosecutors provided new details of the sequence of events in the minutes leading up to the deputies’ deaths, based on body camera footage and witness testimony.
The two deputies, according to Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason Saliba, had visited the house several times before to serve the warrant for Cook’s arrest. On Sept. 8, they were leaving the home when they spotted Cook’s car driving into the neighborhood around 7:45 p.m.
Koleski and Ervin followed Cook back to the house, and began to approach when Golden emerged from the front door with a rifle pointed at them both. The deputies drew their guns, and commanded Golden to drop the rifle, but Golden instead fired about 12 shots across the lawn through one of the front windows. The second or third shot, Saliba said, struck Koleski, while the eighth hit Ervin in the head.
After barricading himself in the house with Cook, Golden placed two 911 calls. According to Saliba, Golden calmly told the operator, “I’m involved with the police right now. I’ve engaged them with my rifle.”
Golden also told the operator he was fired on first, but Saliba said that was untrue. Instead, “he lay in ambush” and shot at the deputies without any warning.
“I had the drop,” Golden allegedly told detectives after his arrest.
A search of the house, Saliba continued, revealed a stockpile of military gear and guns in the bedroom Golden and Cook shared. Among the items found there were “long guns and pistols, a large amount of ammunition, extra magazines, plate carriers … a military and police-style tactical helmet, and a large amount of … tactical gear.”
A review of Golden’s social media accounts also turned up videos of Golden and others dressed in tactical gear and shooting guns.
Golden at one point told Jacobs he had been previously diagnosed and treated for bipolar disorder.
After the shooting, Saliba said, Golden and Cook “discussed defending themselves, ‘because our ancestors had defended themselves for hundreds of years.’”
Golden also is said to have presented himself as a disabled veteran to Stacy Cook, Christopher Cook’s mother and the owner of the house, and has a tattoo with the double-A insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division.
But Golden was in fact not a veteran, and has no record of military service. Saliba added that Golden misrepresented his background on a number of other points, and falsely claimed to have cancer.
At a news conference following Golden’s court appearance, District Attorney Flynn Broady declined to comment on a possible motive for the deputies’ murders.
“I really don’t want to comment on that, because we still have another pending case on Mr. Cook,” Broady said. “So we’d rather just leave that until we complete our investigation on Mr. Cook.”
Broady likewise declined to comment on the status of Cook’s case. Cook’s only charges so far are the theft charges listed in the warrant which led to the Sept. 8 encounter.
Prior to the plea’s acceptance, prepared statements from Koleski and Ervin’s families were read to the court.
Kim McCoy, director of the victim witness advocate program for the DA’s office, read a statement on behalf of Ervin’s wife, Jodi Ervin.
“Children need and deserve guidance from two parents. Now they are left with just me, doing the best I can by myself,” McCoy said. “… I hope that if (Golden) is able to feel guilt, that it consumes him until the day he dies, because he is a destroyer of lives.”
Said Melissa Marchetti, one of Koleski’s sisters, “This community’s been robbed of one of its incredible deputies, and I’ve been robbed of a brother.”
Megan Barrios, another of Koleski’s sisters, recalled being awakened by an “unimaginable, gut-wrenching phone call” the morning after the shooting.
“My brother, he fought for the very freedom that the defendant decided to forget the moment he cowardly decided to end two lives … You didn’t break anyone but yourself,” Barrios said. “… A death sentence for the defendant will not bring back my brother. It will inflict more pain on more people as another life will be lost. Quite frankly, that would be the easy way out.”
Golden didn’t react throughout the families’ testimony, staring down at the table in front of him as sobs echoed from the audience. When provided an opportunity by Judge Jacobs, he did not offer a statement.
Why no Death Penalty??? This sends a bad message to our law enforcement community. This guy should have been tried, convicted and executed. Unfortunately, this is how "justice" is defined now.
There is no reason under the sun for we the tax payers to have to support a cold blooded murderer for the rest of his life.
I agree with both of the above comments! Why was he allowed a plea bargain? He KILLED 2 Deputy sheriffs for crying out loud. His only choice should have been the manner of death.
