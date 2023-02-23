Roman Taylor, 2, of east Cobb, plays at East Cobb Park Thursday.
Inchan Hwang of Marietta pushes his daughter, Seoha Hwang, 2, on the swings at East Cobb Park Thursday.
From left, Barrett Faherty, 1, and Jimmy Timmy Faherty, 3, on the swings at East Cobb Park Thursday.
Roman Taylor, 2, of east Cobb plays on the slide at East Cobb Park Thursday.
EAST COBB — With temperatures in the mid-70s Thursday, children, parents and babysitters came out in force to enjoy a balmy February morning at the park.
At East Cobb Park off Roswell Road, kids played on swings, monkey bars and other equipment. While the sky was overcast, rain did not materialize.
Atlanta broke the all-time record for February temperatures Wednesday, reaching 81 degrees, said Carmen Hernandez, a forecaster for the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service.
The previous high for February was 80 degrees, and was set back in 1996.
In Marietta, Thursday's high was 78, with rain and a low of 60 forecasted for Thursday night. Friday's forecast has a high of 69 and a low of 53, with rain likely.
Carmen said of the warm weather, "mostly it's just we have a ridge of high pressure over areas."
That pressure, and the fact that a front hasn't come through the region recently, has allowed the air to get thicker and warmer.
