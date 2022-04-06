Pattie Weed sits with her grandchildren, Jordan and Calder Simms, as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Kristen Byrd sits with her children, Violet and Theodore, as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Lindsay Brockman and her son, Hudson, listen as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to the children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Children sit with their parents and roam around the room as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant in Youth Services, reads to them during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Zach Edmondson
Some of the books that Meredith Zobell, a library assistant in Youth Services, read to children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library on Wednesday are pictured here.
Zach Edmondson
Pattie Weed sits with her grandchildren, Jordan and Calder Simms, as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Zach Edmondson
Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to children and their parents during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Zach Edmondson
Kristen Byrd sits with her children, Violet and Theodore, as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Zach Edmondson
Lindsay Brockman and her son, Hudson, listen as Meredith Zobell, a library assistant senior in Youth Services, reads to the children during family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
EAST COBB — The room was filled with the sound of music, dancing and stories read aloud as nearly 20 children, along with their parents or babysitters, gathered for family story time at Mountain View Regional Library Wednesday.
Librarian Meredith Zobell has been part of the program for two months now.
To get everyone in the mood for fun, Zobell began with a song and dance for the children to join. Then, with all eyes on her, she read a few books and played some educational and energetic songs. Before long, it was time for an arts and craft project that captivated many of the kids. As the morning wound down, Zobell began blowing bubbles and was soon surrounded by awestruck kids before it was over and time to leave.
Zobell encourages parents to bring their children to the program because it’s a good way to find community and help children learn healthy literacy behaviors early.
“The kids don’t know that they’re building early literacy skills while hearing fun stories picked out by librarians and songs to go along with them,” she said. “And (parents) can make connections and form playgroups and ask questions about their child’s development, so it’s a good, kind of, little community of people who are in the same stage of life.”
Zobell engages the children with books, songs, dances and, her favorite, the bubble machine. But the bubble machine wasn’t working Wednesday, so she had to do it the old fashioned way.
“The kids just love the bubbles,” she said. “Some kids would come to the library and the parents would be like, ‘Yeah, their first word was ‘bubbles,’ because they’ve come to the library so often.”
Lindsay Brockman says story time at Mountain View is her and her son, Hudson’s, “Wednesday activity,” and they have attended about 10 times.
“Reading and the songs, I think, are helpful for (Hudson),” she said. “Singing and stomping around are his favorite part, and both of the teachers who read to the kids are really good.”
Kristen Byrd, a teacher, brought her kids, Violet and Theodore, for the second time Wednesday because they like to come when school is out.
“We started in February and (Violet) liked it, so she asked to come back,” Byrd said. “We have so many books at home and, since they’re in school, they enjoy listening to stories and songs and all of that.”
The library’s story time program happens once a week at the library on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.