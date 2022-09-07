After hearing an outcry from citizens, the Kennesaw City Council voted to keep curbside recycling.
The unanimous decision by the council Tuesday night means bills roughly $6 higher than they otherwise would have been, starting this fall.
Republic Services of Georgia was the only firm to bid on household sanitation service in the city, for a contract to begin in October. The company currently holds the contract for collection and disposal of solid waste, recyclables and “green” waste, or yard debris, and glass recycling at a common site.
The contract Republic offered included a $5.75 fee per month, per household, if it added recycling. That meant the city would charge $32.50 with recycling or $26.75 without the service.
The rate is currently $22 a month, though citizens see a $29.15 monthly bill that includes stormwater and streetlight service.
At the beginning of the council meeting, six emails from citizens were read into the record, all in support of continuing the recycling program.
In response to Mayor Pro Tem Pat Ferris’ question last week at a work session, Public Works Director Ricky Stewart said he was unable to determine how many Kennesaw residents use the recycling services, as no one at the city or Republic Services is collecting that data. However, using national figures, he extrapolated it to be a little more than 3,000 households in Kennesaw.
“What he’s saying is about a third of citizens are participating in the program,” Mayor Derek Easterling said. “At the rate that you recommended, just the green (waste) and then the trash, if you’re going to add recycling to that, it’s going to be at the rate of $32.50 per month per household, whether they participate or not. There’s no opt-in or opt-out. That’s the question that’s being asked tonight.”
Stewart said Republic collects about 144 tons of recyclable materials per month in Kennesaw. Easterling noted that if that waste were not recycled, it would end up in a landfill.
Some on the council platform said they think Kennesaw might be ahead of the national average.
“I don’t know when your data was collected for the national average, but I go down streets and I see definitely more than a third of the people recycling,” Easterling said.
Councilwoman Tracey Viars said the pro-recycling citizens made their voices heard in the days since the issue came up in the Aug. 29 work session.
“I think I heard from all 3,000 people that use the recycling this weekend,” she said. “It’s how I spent my weekend.”
She noted that people get more items shipped to their homes since the pandemic, and that means more cardboard.
“If things aren’t recycled, where am I going to put the extra stuff?” she asked. “I’m going to have to buy an extra bin.”
And that would have its own cost. Republic’s bid calls for raising the monthly fee for an extra 96-gallon garbage bin to $18.56, up from $4.
In the end, the vote was unanimous.
In other business, the council held its first public hearings on the $27.6 million operating budget and nearly $43 million capital improvement (SPLOST) budget for 2022-23.
The budget includes a 3% staff raise and nearly $1.9 million to fund the city’s reserve account.
Former Councilman David Blinkhorn, a candidate for the at-large Post 1 seat on the Nov. 8 ballot, noted that the reserve will be at nearly eight months’ expenses where one standard published for cities is two months’ expenses.
He also said he’d never voted for a proposed budget during his term on the council because they weren’t based on tax cuts. The council voted last month not to cut the property tax rate this year, but to hold it at 8 mills for maintenance and operation. A motion to cut the tax rate by 0.25 mills was rejected in a tie vote broken by the mayor.
“I’m curious if the same two council (members, Ferris and Antonio Jones) are going to stick to their conviction of giving something to the city? Are they going to vote to giving the tax cut by voting against this budget?” Blinkhorn said.
City Manager Jeff Drobney defended the money going into savings, saying the city had to borrow “$4 million every single year” in the years of the Great Recession. Both budgets are on the agenda to be passed at the Sept. 19 council meeting.
