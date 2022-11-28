Kennesaw State University biology majors Taylor Duncan and Jill Durham show off their biology notes while waiting in line for the drive-thru on the opening day of the Whataburger on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw, Monday, Nov. 28.
Cars are greeted by the Whataburger mascot “Whataguy” at the opening of the Whataburger on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw on Monday.
Cars back up onto Townpark Lane in line for the drive-thru at the new Whataburger in Kennesaw on the store's opening day, Monday, Nov. 28.
KENNESAW — Whataburger, a Texas-based fast-food chain with more than 800 restaurants, opened its first store in metro Atlanta Monday to an enthusiastic response.
Traffic backed up onto Kennesaw’s Townpark Lane in line for the 24-hour drive thru, as the restaurant’s dining room is not yet open. Whataburger hired security to direct traffic for the rush, which wrapped around the block.
The Whataburger is just off Chastain Road near Interstate 575, and will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, serving classic burger-joint fare and breakfast in the mornings. The store will employ 140 people, according to the company.
Mahdendra Modha, a Whataburger employee who oversees multiple stores, said the chain has plans to open another location in Woodstock in January, which will be Georgia’s third Whataburger. The first location is in Thomasville.
In a news release, the chain said it plans to open 10 more Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023.
Modha said the Kennesaw restaurant plans to open curbside service on Dec. 19, and inside seating soon after.
Modha’s favorite — the number one, a classic burger with classic sides.
“Fries and onion rings always. Can’t go wrong with that,” Modha said.
Taylor Duncan and Jill Durham, biology students at Kennesaw State University, were still in line after half an hour. They had a laptop with them to study while they waited.
Durham said the plan to attend the opening day began with her boyfriend, who is an intense Whataburger fan. He moved out of town before the store’s opening, so Durham went to test it out and report back to him.
“The hype better be there,” Durham said.
One of Whataburger’s calling cards is their special sauces and ketchups, which Duncan said was a draw.
“I don’t even like ketchup, but the spicy ketchup is really good,” said Duncan, who has eaten at the chain before.
Both planned to order double Whataburgers, to get the quintessential Whataburger experience.
The pair said they’d return in a few weeks to try other menu items when the line was hopefully a few dozen cars shorter.
