The Kennesaw City Council will consider a zoning request Monday to build a 35-townhome development off Duncan Drive across from the post office.

Each townhome in the “Devin's Shire” development would be a minimum of 2,000 square feet and have at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The homes would range from $400,000 to $500,000.

The developer, Devon Riley LLC, is requesting the 3.8-acre plot to be rezoned from single-family residential to central business district.

The council is also scheduled to consider a proposed gas station and retail complex located at 2857 N Cobb Parkway across from Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

The 3.6-acre site plans include a gas station and convenience store along with a retail structure that would have multiple units.

Currently zoned mobile home park, the applicant, Mehta Enterprises, is requesting it be rezoned to highway general business.

Both zoning requests are scheduled for the council’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kennesaw City Hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In