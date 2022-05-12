MARIETTA — During a recent presentation at the Marietta History Center, 16-year-old Andrew Bramlett showcased his history collection featuring numerous county artifacts from the Civil War era. But the most interesting thing that day may have been Bramlett himself.
A high school sophomore schooled at home, Bramlett holds various positions among local organizations, including vice president of the Kennesaw Historical Society, honorary member of the city of Kennesaw's Cemetery Preservation Commission and member and tour guide of Kennesaw City Cemetery.
In short, if something relates to history in Kennesaw or Cobb County, Bramlett is probably involved.
"It's just a big story, which I don't think you'd find with anything these days," Bramlett said. "So it's interesting to look into the people and who they were, what they did, and how it all influences us today. I don't think you get that same feeling or idea with any other topic."
Part of his passion for history stems from being able to explain and teach it to people, which, given his many volunteer positions, he frequently does. At Kennesaw City Council meetings, Bramlett presents a brief story from the city's history, for example.
"A big part is just being able to share stuff with others. It is amazing to have all this stuff, but if you can't share it, then what's the point?" Bramlett said.
In 2018, Bramlett won a Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council award for Local History Advocacy because of his many presentations and local historical advocacy.
Bramlett became fascinated with history as a young boy when he would watch historical documentaries with his father, Lewis.
Lewis Bramlett has volunteered at the Stanly County History Center in Albemarle, North Carolina, for years. He often took his son on trips to Albemarle, where Andrew watched his father give historical presentations.
"One day when he was nine or 10, he told me that he wanted to do a presentation himself, so I did about half the presentation, and he did the other half," Lewis Bramlett said. "Today, he doesn't need my help."
Andrew manages social media accounts for a pair of websites: Archive of the Past, which is focused on world history, and Peach State Past, which is focused on Georgia history. During the early stages of the pandemic, when he couldn't get his in-person museum fix, Bramlett filmed hundreds of historical explainer videos on Facebook. He also writes quarterly articles for the non-profit organization, the Friends of Kennesaw Mountain, about the mountain's history before and after the Civil War.
Bramlett said he would like to study history in college at either Kennesaw State University or the University of Georgia with the hope of eventually becoming a history professor or a curator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.