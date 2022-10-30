Emergency services gather on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea's Itaewon area, after huge crowds of people stampeded at Halloween parties, according to authorities. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/TNS)
A Kennesaw State University (KSU) student was among those killed this weekend in the tragedy in South Korea, the university announced Sunday.
In a statement, KSU said, "officials were deeply saddened to learn that KSU student Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people tragically killed in this weekend’s Halloween incident in Seoul, South Korea."
The 20-year-old Blesi was a Marietta native, according to the Washington Post.
A stampede took place Saturday night in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, after a large number of people entered a narrow alley behind the Hamilton Hotel, according to televised briefings.
The stampede occurred as more than 100,000 people were estimated to have gathered in Itaewon for the annual Halloween festivities, the first since South Korea last month lifted Covid-19 restrictions requiring outdoor mask-wearing.
KSU officials said Blesi, an international business major, was part of a study abroad program in the country with 10 other students from the university.
“He was an extrovert, he was full of adventure,” his father, Steve Blesi, told The Washington Post. “And this was his first big adventure.”
The 10 other students were reported safe, KSU officials said.
“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig in a news release. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them.”
Students impacted by the tragedy will have counseling services available to them, KSU said.
At least one other American student — Anne Gieske of the University of Kentucky — is known to have died in the crowd surge. President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday offering condolences.
"Jill and I are devastated to learn that at least two Americans are among so many who lost their lives in Seoul. Our hearts go out to their loved ones in this time of grief, and we continue to pray for the recovery of all who were injured," Biden said.
Check back for updates.
Eunkyung Seo, Sohee Kim and Sam Kim of Bloomberg News contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.