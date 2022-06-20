KENNESAW — In the wake of a Confederate-themed store reopening in downtown Kennesaw, residents came out in force Monday night to make their feelings known to elected officials.
Seventeen people spoke about Wildman’s Civil War Surplus shop during the public comment period of the Kennesaw City Council’s Monday meeting.
Councilman James “Doc” Eaton announced he would resign in protest of the new license last week — his colleagues voted to formally accept the resignation at the meeting, effective Tuesday. Councilman Pat Ferris was elected the new mayor pro tem, replacing Eaton.
“The city said they did everything legally, yet we failed to address the moral issue,” Eaton said at the meeting. “I will no longer be associated with a system that allows this to continue.”
For decades, Wildman's has attracted infamy as a storefront chock-full of Confederate antiques and books, items that caricature African Americans, pro-segregation posters and a Ku Klux Klan robe displayed on a mannequin.
The store's founder and longtime owner, Dent Myers, died in January at the age of 90 — Wildman's is now owned by a trust in Myers' name and is being run by his friend, Marjorie Lyon. The shop had been shuttered since his death, but reopened last Tuesday. Eaton announced he was quitting the council the same day.
Following Eaton’s announcement and a community uproar, City Manager Jeff Drobney called a news conference last week to defend the city’s handling of the case, saying Wildman's had jumped through all the proper hoops to receive a new license, that the building is up to code, and that the city treats all businesses the same.
At Monday night's council meeting, residents reiterated longtime complaints about Wildman’s — that it celebrates racism and bigotry, that it presents an unwelcoming face to visitors, that it has held back economic development in the area.
“It's an embarrassment. And anybody claiming that everybody has a right to do whatever they want, I guarantee you if somebody tried to open a sex shop down there, you would have found a reason to turn it away,” said Mary Klein. “... It's not history. It's revisionist, it's racist, and it's hurtful. And I don't see how you can let that pass by and just gloss over it. I don't know what your motives are, but it's shameful.”
The majority of public commenters, about 10, spoke against the issuance of a new business license. A few people spoke in favor of the business, arguing on free speech grounds. A few others had nuanced views, condemning the store’s theme while sympathizing with the city’s position, and noting the importance of free speech.
Three public commenters also sent in emails — two against the license and one in favor.
Cris Eaton Welsh is a former councilwoman, the daughter of Councilman Eaton, and owner of a chiropractic practice a few doors down from Wildman’s. In protest of Wildman’s reopening, she said she is selling her downtown storefront and relocating outside of the city.
“This is the hill I will die on, this is the hill I will leave Kennesaw on," Welsh said.
Patricia Hill, the proprietor of a downtown hair salon, said that despite claims that the store is a sort of museum, there are many items in the shop labeled with slurs that would not be uttered in a classroom, or the council chamber.
“There has to be decency. Is there no code of ethics or honor for businesses to abide by in our city?” Hill said.
Other commenters spoke about friends that live in other parts of metro Atlanta who associate Kennesaw with Wildman’s. Kennesaw resident Jon Bothers recalled turning around and leaving at the sight of Confederate flags the first time he visited the city.
Josh Monroe said he hesitates to bring his African-American son downtown because he doesn’t want to bring “that ugly side of our country's history into a fun family evening.”
On the other side, Nick Tucker, said he’s bought several items at the store, and framed his support of Wildman’s as supporting tolerance.
“As a conservative Christian, I am offended daily by what I see around me,” Tucker said. “But I tolerate it. Because I still believe that those I disagree with have the right to freedom of speech, just as Wildman's does.”
Other Wildman’s supporters argued that Myers was not racist, or that the store has historical value.
“Now we're judging it on our morals or our opinions. Well, I'm sorry, but whose morals and opinions do we get to choose to judge that on?” said Debra Williams. “I can fill this room with women who have left their husbands because of alcohol addictions, how many of you voted … for every single solitary brewery that has come before you?”
Anti-Wildman’s residents said they had expected that when Myers died, the longtime eyesore would finally shutter. Now, there’s no end in sight.
As a lawyer for 25 years, Colleen Jolly said she understood the legal particulars.
“However, the city has time, place and manner restrictions that govern the types of businesses that are allowed to operate within the jurisdiction,” Jolly said.
Some council members signaled openness to reviewing city ordinances that could affect Wildman's.
A Confederate battle flag was flown in a downtown city park until 2020, when someone cut the rope it was hoisted on. Shortly after, the City Council voted to replace it with a historic Georgia state flag instead.
“I think that we as a city are going to try to find something to improve the situation,” Councilman Pat Ferris told the MDJ after the meeting. “I mean, it's been going on for years. But we did the flag. And now maybe we can do something on this.”
After public comment, Councilman Trey Sinclair said he’d support forming a committee to examine design standards and permitted uses under the zoning code.
“It is clear to me that we are working with the code which needs to be updated and bolstered, shuffled and re-dealt,” he said.
Eaton told the MDJ that whatever can be done, it’s time for someone new to take up that cause. A special election will be held in November to fill his seat.
“I’m 78 years old,” Eaton said. “And I've been fighting this since, I don't know when ... I’ve just reached my limit. … Let's get some younger folks in here and let them do the work. Because it's beyond what I'm capable of doing anymore.”
Mayor Derek Easterling did not address the issue of the shop's business license during the meeting and declined to comment after the meeting. He thanked Eaton for his service on the council.
"Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being engaged and involved in your community. Thanks for being out here and all of your comments. I ask you continue to pray for your community and put your best foot forward," Easterling said.
