Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling broke a tie to kill a proposed cut to the tax rate at Monday's council meeting.
After the proposed rate cut failed, the council voted unanimously to hold the rates on property taxes. But, increased values mean citizens will see a nearly 16% increase in property taxes for maintenance and operation. The tax rate for debt service on a bond for parks and traffic safety, which is a smaller part of the bill, also increases.
Finance Director Gina Auld recommended the city maintain its rate of 8 mills for M&O and 1.5 mills for the 2004 bond.
A house with an appraised tax value of $250,000 and a homestead exemption would see a total city tax bill of $934.
David Blinkhorn, a former councilman who is running in the special Nov. 8 election for the unexpired Post 1 seat, said he didn’t like the city’s wording of its press release about the proposed tax rate: “The City of Kennesaw today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 15.99 percent for M&O and 13.81 percent for Bond over the rollback millage rate.”
A public notice that appeared in the Marietta Daily Journal said the city was not increasing tax rates, though it noted citizens would pay more due to the higher values. In those cases, state law requires three public hearings.
“Yes, maintaining the millage where it’s been the last 10 years will increase taxes,” said Blinkhorn, a councilman from 2018-21. “The bottom line is, it’s a tax increase,” he said.
He also criticized the city for tentatively adopting a budget that requires a millage rate above the rollback rate, or the rate which would keep revenue level from the previous year.
The city has proposed a $27.6 million budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. That’s an increase of about 6.75% from the current fiscal year. The budget includes a recommended 3% cost of living adjustment for city workers and nearly $1.9 million to fund the city’s savings.
Blinkhorn also said previous discussions about reducing the requested increase in the M&O rate were not enough for his taste.
“When you say we can’t roll back taxes, you’re mistaken,” Blinkhorn said, “If you need me to help you figure that out, I’ll be glad to do that when I’m elected to the City Council and we’re sitting up there with you.”
After Blinkhorn’s comments closed out the final public hearing on the proposed tax rate, there was a motion to accept the proposed rate as advertised. But Mayor Pro Tem Pat Ferris made a substitute motion to roll back the M&O rate to 7.75 mills.
That would have meant a $25-a-year cut on a $250,000 house with a homestead exemption, and about $400,000 less for the city’s budget.
Ferris said the rate cut would have provided some relief, however minor, to citizens.
“A lot of them right now are facing severe problems with their budgets,” he said.
Ferris said he thinks the city’s growth will mean greater overall worth of properties next year.
“Barring a severe recession or depression, there’s no reason to think the tax digest is not going to continue to go up,” he said. “For once, I’d like to see us give a little bit back to the citizens.”
But that measure failed with Ferris and Councilman Antonio Jones voting for it and council members Trey Sinclair and Tracey Viars voting to go with the 8-mill M&O rate.
Easterling broke the tie.
Afterward, the original motion to have the 8-mill M&O rate passed unanimously.
Auld noted the state law signed by Gov. Roy Barnes in 2001 that based the general fund property tax on the value at the time of purchase.
“We raised the millage rate but your value is frozen and that protects people that have lived in their home and then there’s a lot of development around it,” she said. “Their property tax for the general fund does not change.”
And, Auld noted, Kennesaw is the only city in Cobb County to give a 100% exemption on property tax for primary residences to seniors 65 and older.
In other business:
• A rezoning request for 2114 Old Highway 41 has been withdrawn.
Topnor LLC, based in Peachtree Corners, had asked to rezone about 2.271 acres to community retail commercial from planned village community, for building a climate-controlled self-service storage facility in lieu of a previously approved hotel at a mixed-use development.
An attorney for the developer wrote the city this spring to ask to postpone the application, and in June he asked again to withdraw the application without prejudice, meaning it can’t be brought up again for at least six months.
• The proposed zoning change for land on Kennesaw Due West Road has been delayed at least a month.
Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions LLC of Atlanta had requested to rezone about 27.2 acres to light industrial from community retail commercial, to build a warehouse and distribution facility.
The developer had a community meeting on July 27, and within a week the city’s planning and zoning staff received a letter from the developer’s attorney asking to postpone action.
Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons recommended the issue be postponed to the Sept. 7 Planning Commission meeting and the Sept. 19 City Council meeting.
• Jeff Drobney, the city manager, reminded citizens about two upcoming events.
The Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival will be from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Adams Park. The event, in its 21st year, features music, food and drinks, vendors, children’s games and more.
And, the annual hummingbird banding event is Aug. 27 at Smith Gilbert Gardens, the city’s botanical garden.
“It’s a really cool event,” Drobney said. “You could actually hold a hummingbird and band it. You have these tiny bands that go around their tiny legs.”
Tickets go on sale Saturday at smithgilbertgardens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.