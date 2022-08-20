From left to right: Pete Warner of Marietta, Dave Weiss of Marietta, and Rick Pasch of Marietta, with Southern Thunder, pose while checking on a finished product at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Rochester Brown of Douglasville, owner of Wiz BBQ, prepares a rack of ribs for serving at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
The crowd making their way through the main thoroughfare at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Herbert Arias of Marietta, cook for Williamson Bros. BBQ, checks on a rack of ribs at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Rochester Brown of Douglasville, owner of Wiz BBQ, takes a rack of ribs off to prepare for serving at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Kohlton Peacock of Acworth, manager of Zeigler's, sets down a rack of ribs to prepare for competition at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Chaz and Savana Rithmire of Marietta walk their dogs along one of the thoroughfares at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
The Sandy Springs-based Stayin' Alive Crew poses after a set during the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Rick Fossum of East Cobb, cook with Deep South Sauce Co., cuts some chicken for samples at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
Anthony Hall of Canton, owner of Lydell Art, organizes some prints he has for sale at the 21st annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival at Adams Park on Saturday.
KENNESAW– Festival fans and music lovers congregated at Adams Park Saturday to enjoy the second day of the city's annual Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival.
Attendees of the two-day event were treated to non-stop live music with over 100 tented vendor tables to satisfy any need. The parking lot of Adams Park remained packed, as an expected crowd of nearly 65,000 guests took advantage of all the food, games and shows.
John Miller, of Marietta, enjoyed the day with his daughter, saying everyone took the time to make her feel welcome.
"It's nice to see how genuine everyone is," he said.
Pigs and Peaches, now in its 21st year, hosted its first event in 2000, where the city's parks department put on a blues concert at the train depot. (The 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.) That first event also saw the first barbeque cook-off, limited to amateur cooks and local residents. The tradition of amateur-cooking contestants continued until 2007, when organizers decided to expand, sanctioning the event for competitive cook teams to enter. The following year, after the initial success of the first cook-off, it was moved to Adams Park to better accommodate the crowd, according to the city.
Putting the finishing touches on a rack of ribs Saturday was Rochester Brown, of Douglasville, owner of Wiz BBQ.
"I have a great feeling of love for people watching me cook, and especially when I see their faces after they taste my food," he said.
Brown took the reins of Wiz BBQ from his father, specializing in his ribs, which he says are his favorite thing he makes. Brown says he can "go up against anybody" with his ribs, noting the secret is proper preparation, time, and love.
There is also a secret ingredient that sets his ribs apart from the competition, but Brown said for now, it will remain a secret.
"People can taste the love in your food and the passion in what you're doing," Brown said.
