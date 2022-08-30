KENNESAW — City Council members face a decision on whether to keep curbside recycling for residents after this summer.
If the service does remain, it will come at a cost.
Republic Services of Georgia was the lone bidder to reply to an August request for proposals on the collection and disposal of solid waste, recyclables and yard waste.
Two other companies attended a pre-bid meeting but declined to submit an offer.
Republic Services, which is the existing provider in Kennesaw, would keep running the garbage routes but is proposing a price hike in recycling for items other than glass.
To continue with full recycling service, Atlanta-based Republic would raise rates by $5.75 a month for every customer, regardless of participation, according to city Public Works Director Ricky Stewart.
As a result, Stewart told Mayor Derek Easterling and council members at a Monday work session he recommends they approve the contract without the recycling program.
Easterling said the issue facing council members at their meeting next week comes down to the contract they wish to approve.
“The question really is, is it $26 a month, or is it $32 a month to have a recycling program?” he said. “Because one person bid on it. … Only one stepped up to the plate.”
The monthly bill for customers is currently $29.15, including stormwater and streetlight service.
As news has spread of a potential rate increase should recycling continue, citizens have begun reaching out to the mayor, Easterling said. He expects to hear more in the coming week.
“I’ve had numerous emails already, that now is not the time to not recycle, and others that, I can’t afford an increase like that,” he said.
Councilman Antonio Jones asked Stewart if it would be viable to split the city into zones to let different companies bid on the work, as has been proposed for unincorporated Cobb County.
Stewart said it was suggested before the RFP went out to vendors, but city staffers decided against it because of the potential for having four different companies with four fleets of trucks running in the city at a time. Also, each company could charge a different price.
“It was a little difficult to justify,” Stewart said.
Mayor Pro Tem Pat Ferris asked about the number of people actively using the recycling service. Stewart said the RFP noted the city has 10,300 residential sanitation customers, and he promised to find how many customers use recycling ahead of the Sept. 6 council meeting.
If the council does decide to keep the recycling program, the new rate would go into effect Oct. 1 and citizens would see it reflected in bills starting in November.
In other business, the city had its first public hearings on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 operating and capital improvement budgets.
After keeping the maintenance and operations tax rate at 8 mills earlier this month, the proposed budget is a little more than $27.6 million. The budget includes a 3% staff raise and nearly $1.9 million to fund the city’s reserve account.
The only changes from what was first presented by the city finance department to the council earlier this summer was upping the fireworks budget by $10,000, and an extra $4,400 for new software designed to help with collecting taxes.
The budgets are slated to be adopted at the Sept. 19 meeting.
The council meets again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The meeting normally would have been held Monday, but Easterling said it is pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday.
