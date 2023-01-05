KENNESAW — Ethan Bourdon became the first child to ride Kennesaw’s brand-new swing at Swift-Cantrell Park, one that allows kids with disabilities to get in on the fun.
Bourdon’s mother, Shawna Grimes, told the MDJ this is “huge” for Bourdon, who is wheelchair-bound with a rare genetic disorder, MeCP2 Duplication Syndrome.
“I think this is amazing to have right down the street from where we live, and he loves being outside and he’s always loved swings, and now, since he’s immobile, this gives him a chance to enjoy that again,” Grimes said.
Mayor Derek Easterling said the swing’s ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a five-year effort by the city to transform the park, located on Old Highway 41 across from Kennesaw Elementary School, into one that is inclusive of all children.
According to the city, the park is home to one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the country. It includes 40 feet of shade, wheelchair accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight-person, wheelchair-accessible, swaying structure, a slide and the new swing.
About $450,000 from the city's 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects was put toward upgrading the 18,500-square-foot park with features that would make it accessible for all under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Easterling said Kennesaw Councilman Pat Ferris had first lobbied for the inclusive swing after the idea for making the park inclusive of those with disabilities came up about five years ago.
The swing, which was the final touch on the park's upgrades, came together thanks to Ferris and Kennesaw resident Ann Pratt, who is active in the North Cobb Civitan and was recognized by the city in June 2022 for her leadership.
The swing was made possible by a grant from T-Mobile, created to fund improvement projects for small towns across the U.S. Kennesaw received a grant of roughly $47,000 to implement the swing.
“We’re really, really proud of this and we can’t hardly wait for our people to use it,” Pratt said.
