The Kennesaw City Council voted 4-0-1 Monday to approve a rezoning request for a 35-townhome development off Duncan Drive across from the post office.
Councilman Pat Ferris abstained, as he and his brother own property near the site.
The property, which encompasses three homes, was rezoned from single-family residential to central business district, a distinction that would allow for higher density.
Each townhome in the "Devin's Shire" development would be a minimum of 2,000 square feet and have at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The homes would range from $400,000 to $500,000.
The site is located blocks from downtown Kennesaw, bringing an infusion of people into the area, according to Assistant Zoning Administrator Albert Treviño.
"It promotes commercial growth and encourages more people to live downtown. So we feel like this addition of 35 units will help support our downtown businesses," Treviño told the council ahead of the vote.
In other business, the council approved the rezoning of a proposed gas station and retail complex located at 2857 N Cobb Parkway across from Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.
The site was rezoned from mobile home park to highway general business.
The 3.6-acre site plan includes a gas station and convenience store along with a retail structure that would have multiple units.
The rendering shows some "stunning architecture" that would complement the area, Garvis Sams, the attorney representing the property owner, Mehta Enterprises, told the council.
"I'm pretty sure that you would prefer to see along this general commercial corridor, that you'd prefer to see this type of retail as opposed to mobile homes," Sams said. "This is much more appropriate for the character of this section of the Cobb Parkway corridor, no matter how you slice it."
The developer will continue to work on the site plan for the property and return to the council for review at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.