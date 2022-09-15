KENNESAW — City officials vindicated Wildman’s after receiving blight complaints, but the woman who runs the Confederate-themed store doesn’t feel like it’s a win.
Instead, Marjorie Lyon finds it all ridiculous.
“People have their knickers in a twist,” she said.
The city received about a half-dozen complaints about the business at 2879 N. Main St., which reopened earlier this year after the death of longtime owner Dent Myers.
Lyon runs the store, which is held in a trust.
Assistant City Manager Marty Hughes, in a statement last week to the Marietta Daily Journal, said Kennesaw upheld its rules on code enforcement.
That was after Steve Welsh told Mayor Derek Easterling and City Council members he was one of the people who had brought concerns about possible code violations at Wildman’s to the city.
Welsh — whose father-in-law, James “Doc” Eaton, resigned from the City Council earlier this year in protest of a renewed business license for Wildman’s — disagreed with the city’s ruling. He insists there are problems with the display of flags and temporary signs at the downtown business.
On a recent weekday, none of the seven flags displayed outside Wildman’s were the U.S. flag or the current Georgia flag. Instead, there were four Confederate banners; two flags with the design Georgia used from 1956 to 2001, which featured the “rebel flag” pattern prominently; and a flag to commemorate prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
Welsh said other flags flown in recent weeks include neo-Nazi and antisemitic flags, and banners related to the QAnon movement. He said the city’s interpretation of flag laws was based on state code designed to protect the display of flags at Stone Mountain Park, which is enshrined in state law as a memorial to the Confederate States of America.
“By the city attorney’s argument, a property owner could fly as many flags as possible as long as they were associated with the U.S. flag or the state flag or the CSA or the U.S. military,” Welsh said.
City attorney Randall Bentley Sr. said in an interview that officials examined both the property and the law. Under Kennesaw code, a property must meet two definitions of blight to be considered a nuisance.
Wildman’s didn’t.
“They didn’t have two or more of those conditions,” Bentley said.
“We went through a process concerning the blight. We determined it did not meet that.”
Welsh also said signs cover more than 30% of the windows on the front of the Wildman’s store, in violation of city code, and that temporary signage was displayed longer than allowed.
“In light of all of this, I am astounded by the mental and bureaucratic gymnastics the city is going through to defend this business and permit them to continue to operate outside the standards other businesses must adhere to,” Welsh said.
Neither Easterling nor any council members responded to Welsh’s remarks at the council meeting.
In an interview at the store on Sept. 8, Lyon said she’d been visited by city inspectors several weeks ago. She broke out a tape measure to show an MDJ correspondent the portion of signs covering windows.
“I hope to God the city goes after them for all the time and all the money the city has had to invest in all of this nonsense,” she said.
Lyon said she believes that by putting her through code reviews, the city has buckled to pressure from people who call for diversity of thought but aren’t willing to extend the same courtesy to her business.
“They were getting hit with emails and letters and demands,” she said.
But Welsh complained the city isn’t doing enough — or being consistent. He said the city cited five businesses five years ago for flying more flags than the code allows.
Welsh said if he were in charge, he’d make Wildman’s get a new business license since it reopened earlier this year following Myers’ death.
“They no longer are just a retail establishment,” Welsh said. “They’re a museum and they need to be zoned appropriately. I would push to have it listed accurately to describe what they do.”
He said the ownership trust should be required to invest more money in the property given its historical nature. County tax records show the building dates to 1907. Welsh said he also would use the state obscenity law to limit what can be displayed on the exterior of the property and to exclude people younger than 18 from being admitted.
“They have a right to have a business, but I don’t think they need to be given the long width and depth of grace that they’ve been given, that they’ve been allowed to do whatever they want for 50 years,” he said. “The argument that they’ve been grandfathered in is now gone.”
But after viewing a recording of Welsh’s remarks to the council, Lyon accused him of “continuing to beat proverbial dead horses.”
“I am absolutely stunned at the lengths they have and are continuing to go to, to justify their twisted versions of reality,” Lyon said.
“The false pretenses of these folks will eventually come to light.”
(1) comment
Please stop trying to sensor what I read or where I go in the city of Kennesaw. Everything in Kennesaw is changing. I have lived in the area for 40 years and it is still nice to see one thing hasn't. Please leave it alone and focus your energy on all the excess houseing and traffic that is being allowed to proceed.
