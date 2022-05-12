Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill to create a new city of Mableton this week, setting the stage for a November referendum on whether to incorporate the south Cobb city.
If approved by voters, the new city of 77,505 residents would encompass the southernmost part of the county between Austell and Smyrna.
Mableton was the last of Cobb's four cityhood efforts to pass out of the General Assembly this year, receiving broad bipartisan support, and sat on Kemp's desk for over a month. The bill would have become law at the end of this week even without the governor's signature, so long as he did not veto it.
The bill passed 134-2 in the House, and 55-0 in the Senate, but didn't clear the chambers in time to be placed on the May 24 ballot alongside East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings.
The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Erica Thomas, R-Austell, also included a provision to allow the Cobb Board of Elections to decide whether to hold the referendum in May or November, though that decision was made for the board when the bill failed to pass before the deadline.
"Now it's time to make sure that the people have their voice at the ballot box," Thomas said. "And this is all about bringing people closer to services that they need and deserve, and beautifying Mableton."
Mableton is the only one of Cobb’s four cityhood movements to have previously been incorporated during the early 1900s. One of the largest unincorporated communities in metro Atlanta, it became a city in 1912. But four years later, the town’s residents voted to dissolve the municipality after it was overwhelmed by flooding, necessitating county aid.
The resurrected city would provide those residents with four services: parks and recreation, sanitation, planning and zoning, and code enforcement.
The cityhood push is also unique in that while other efforts have sought to block high-density development, Mableton is interested in encouraging it.
"Some of the things that our residents desire to see require density," Cobb school board member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, a member the South Cobb Alliance, said last year. "Large chain restaurant owners have told us that in order for them to have a viable business, they will need to see some rooftops."
Thomas emphasized that a University of Georgia-commissioned feasibility study found the city to be financially viable, running a $3 million surplus without raising taxes.
"Making sure that we can do all these things, and not raise one tax. I think that's the biggest thing, is that we can show the people that this can be done," she added.
Tensions between county government and the groups advocating for the cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings have ratcheted up since the county began its "public awareness" campaign on the consequences of cityhood in February.
"Let's be real — it looks like the county's against the cityhoods," Thomas said, but said she's tried to head off similar animosity with Mableton by sitting down with county staff well ahead of the referendum.
In an unsigned email from the county, a spokesperson said the two sides agreed to meet again.
"We just ask ... let the people see both sides," Thomas added.
Asked whether the county would undertake a similar awareness campaign ahead of the referendum, the spokesperson wrote, "If we again start getting questions from residents, we will do our best to respond to them."
