The lawsuit carousel in Cobb's redistricting controversy keeps spinning.
This week, Commissioner Keli Gambrill and east Cobb activist Larry Savage withdrew their lawsuit against the county and its Board of Elections.
It was the second canceled attempt by Savage to sue the county over the commission’s Democratic majority invoking “home rule” powers last October to redraw their own district boundaries.
Under state law, Savage is not permitted to file another lawsuit in the same case after withdrawing two.
Gambrill, meanwhile, filed two new lawsuits as the sole plaintiff, with one seeking to throw out the county commission's map and the other seeking to throw Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of office.
Sovereign immunity
State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, submitted a bill during the legislative session to fight the county's home rule efforts to redistrict, a bill that failed to pass this session.
Setzler told the MDJ this week House leadership wanted to let the litigation play out first.
He also explained that the first two attempts misfired because they ran up against strict rulings regarding a state law which makes it easier for citizens to sue the government.
In 2020, a vast majority of Georgia voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow for waivers of sovereign immunity in cases where Georgians sue government entities for unlawful acts.
Sovereign immunity protects governments from being sued in their own courts.
The amendment allowing for waivers of sovereign immunity opened the door to lawsuits like those previously filed by Savage and Gambrill.
However, Setzler explained, it is not easy to sue the government in Georgia, based on how courts have been ruling.
"Our appellate courts construe waivers of sovereign immunity very strictly," Setzler said.
As previously reported, Cobb County attorneys filed a motion earlier this week to dismiss the second lawsuit from Savage and Gambrill because of a recent Georgia Supreme Court ruling related to sovereign immunity.
The county legal team’s motion to dismiss cited that March ruling to argue the county and its Board of Elections cannot be sued in the same lawsuit.
The motion from the county, signed onto by the Board of Elections, said the high court ruling found that a lawsuit against the state government violates sovereign immunity if it “asserts an independent claim against a party other than the county.”
Thus, county attorneys argued, since the suit from Savage and Gambrill is against both the county and the Cobb Board of Elections, Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris should dismiss it.
Before that could happen, Savage and Gambrill withdrew the lawsuit.
Gambrill declined to comment, while Savage did not return the MDJ's calls for comment Friday.
The new lawsuits
To avoid running into the same snags as previous lawsuits, Gambrill, in her capacity as a Cobb resident and not as a commissioner, is seeking relief in two separate suits this go-around.
In the first, she is asking Cobb Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown to rule the electoral map the commission approved in October unconstitutional.
The other lawsuit Gambrill filed asks Judge Harris to compel the county to replace its own map with the one approved last year by the Georgia legislature.
It also requests Harris “take all action necessary to ensure that only those commissioners who are validly, legally, and constitutionally permitted to serve in their capacities as commissioners” do so.
The controversy behind the lawsuits began when Richardson, a Democrat, was drawn out of her District 2 early in 2022 by the Republican-sponsored local map that was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp last March.
The lawsuits are in response to the county commission’s Democratic majority invoking “home rule” powers last October to redraw their own district boundaries, a decision Gambrill, fellow Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Republican state lawmakers and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr opposed.
If a judge strikes down the county’s map and orders Richardson removed from office, the board would be in a stalemate until a replacement for District 2 commissioner is chosen. That’s because the remaining four commissioners are split 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans.
A hearing date has not yet been set on Gambrill's newest lawsuits.
