A juvenile is facing arson charges after officials say he confessed to setting fire to the clubhouse of a west Cobb subdivision.

The fire at the Heritage Oaks subdivision clubhouse was reported around 9:15 a.m. on May 26, and investigators determined the fire started in the men’s bathroom.

“Preliminary findings implicated a juvenile male occupant at said location did intentionally set a fire within the structure,” Investigator Brian Beaty said in a statement.

The juvenile, who was captured on surveillance footage, ultimately confessed to starting the fire with gasoline. Investigators filed a delinquency complaint with Cobb’s juvenile court last week.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

