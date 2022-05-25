MDJ_ElectionLogo_2022.jpg

EDITOR'S NOTE: Unofficial results. Cobb reporting includes 100% of precincts. Some state precinct results are not included.

These are races likely heading for the June 21 runoff.

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep (precincts reporting 83.33%)

JAKE EVANS — 25,985 votes (23.03%)

RICH MCCORMICK — 48,651 votes (43.15%)

Lieutenant Governor — Rep (90.57% precincts reporting)

BURT JONES — 527,394 votes (50.30%)

BUTCH MILLER — 325,769 votes (31.07%)

Lieutenant Governor — Dem (90.57% precincts reporting)

CHARLIE BAILEY — 106,197 votes (17.45%)

KWANZA HALL — 182,247 votes (29.95%)

Secretary of State — Dem (90.57% precincts reporting)

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 116,702 votes (18.99%)

BEE NGUYEN — 265,355 votes (43.18%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Dem (90.57% precincts reporting)

RAPHAEL BAKER — 197,914 votes (33.43%)

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 289,444 votes (48.89%)

Commissioner of Labor — Dem (90.57% precincts reporting)

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 162,075 votes (27.53%)

NICOLE HORN — 146,042 votes (24.81%)

State Representative District 39 — Dem

TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,347 votes (27.25%)

MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,435 votes (29.03%)

Smyrna City Council Ward 2 (Precincts Reporting 100%)

LATONIA P. HINES — 263 (31.50%)

NATALIE KENG — 231 (27.66%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)

SONJA N. BROWN — 28,149 (28.65%)

JAMES LUTTRELL — 21,959 (22.35%)

