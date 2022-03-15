A lawsuit alleging that the removal of comments from the official Facebook page of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, constitute First Amendment violations was allowed, in part, to move forward this week.
Judge J. P. Boulee of the federal Northern District of Georgia ruled that Midtown Atlanta resident Thomas Biedermann could pursue claims against Ehrhart in her capacity as an elected public official, but not as a private individual, over the alleged “targeted censorship.”
The suit stems from a 2019 incident, when Biedermann made a series of comments on Ehrhart’s Facebook page criticizing her proposed legislation to criminalize performing gender transition procedures on minors.
Biedermann alleges that he was subsequently blocked from interacting with the page, and subsequent attempts to contact Ehrhart were rebuffed. He filed suit a few months later, arguing his right to free speech had been violated under the First and Fourteenth amendments, among other counts.
Nearly two years after the lawsuit was filed, Judge Boulee split the difference on motions by Ehrhart to dismiss the case.
Boulee tossed out Biedermann’s claim that Ehrhart — as an individual, and not a lawmaker — violated his civil rights when his access to her page was restricted. In doing so, Boulee cited the principle of qualified immunity, which limits the liability of government officials for damages when acting in their official capacity.
“The law in this area — the intersection of First Amendment rights and engagement with government officials’ social media pages — is unsettled and continues to evolve,” Boulee wrote. “Because of this uncertainty, courts in this district and others have upheld qualified immunity on the grounds that the rights at issue were not clearly established.”
Ehrhart claimed vindication in a statement provided to the MDJ Tuesday.
“I'm very pleased that the judge dismissed all claims against me individually in this early motion stage of the case. This is a clear indication of the overall weakness of the plaintiff’s claims. We can now move forward with presenting our case against this frivolous suit as relates to my legislative office.
“We will demonstrate how the ridiculous antics and lies by Mr. Biederman got him removed. None of his Constitutional rights have been restricted in any way. Additionally, his use of a fake name, harassment of other page followers, and clear violations of posted page standards will doom his case,” she said.
But on two other points of the lawsuit, Boulee has allowed the case to move forward. One part of the claim is the allegation that Ehrhart violated Biedermann’s rights in her capacity as an elected official.
The other is a demand for a court injunction to block Ehrhart from deleting comments and blocking users from her official (i.e., non-personal) Facebook page without sufficient reason, and to “restore (Biedermann’s) posting privileges to the Facebook page.”
Boulee ruled that because Ehrhart did not offer a rebuttal other than the qualified immunity defense — which only protects her as an individual, not an elected official — those counts could proceed.
"Government officials, elected by us, should never silence citizens who just want to express their views. One has to wonder whether censors understand what free speech and democracy are all about. We are pleased that the judge has followed an ever-growing line of cases that says that government officials cannot bar people on social media just because they don't like their viewpoints," said Gerry Weber, an attorney for Biedermann.
Added Biedermann, "This is an important case to remind our legislators about their responsibilities to uphold their oath of office in protecting their constituent's First Amendment freedom of speech rights."
Weber said the next step in the suit will be a motion from Biedermann for a preliminary injunction against Ehrhart. Following that, it will move to the discovery portion.
