From left, Tricia Wilson as an elf, Jimmy Drew as Santa Claus, Beth Drew as Mrs. Claus, and Chris Graham as an elf, at a Wednesday Christmas luncheon for Marietta public works and public safety employees.
From left, Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell, Public Works Director Mark Rice, Jimmy Drew as Santa Claus, Deputy Fire Chief Christi Malec, and Fire Chief Tim Milligan at a Christmas luncheon for Marietta public works and public safety employees.
Chris Graham, right, hands out Christmas cards to guests at a Wednesday Christmas luncheon for Marietta public works and public safety employees.
Johnny Walker speaks at a Christmas luncheon for Marietta public works and public safety employees hosted by his firm, Johnny Walker Realty.
From left, Dan Blankowski, the party's DJ; and Chris Graham and Tricia Wilson, dressed as elves; at a Wednesday Christmas luncheon for Marietta public works and public safety employees.
Johnny Walker, right, poses with Greg Valaquez, who is retiring from the sanitation department, at a Christmas luncheon on Wednesday for Marietta public works and public safety employees.
Local real estate firm Johnny Walker Realty held a Christmas luncheon for the city of Marietta's police, fire and public works departments this week in appreciation of their service.
The Wednesday luncheon was catered by 3 Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill, featured trivia, and was DJed by Dan Blankowski, who spun Christmas tunes.
"Thanks to our generous community with donations we were able to give away 320 $50 gift cards along with about another 100 door prizes," said Johnny Walker, the firm's founder and a Marietta councilman.
