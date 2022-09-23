Cobb’s Jewish community is preparing to celebrate one of the faith’s most important holidays this weekend.
Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, is the first of the High Holy Days leading up to Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement. It begins Sunday at sunset and runs through Tuesday evening.
The holiday involves the blowing of the Shofar, or ram’s horn, the consumption of apples and honey to signify hopes for a sweet new year, special prayers on Monday and Tuesday and festive meals Sunday and Monday evenings.
Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Days of Awe, or 10 days of repentance that culminate in Yom Kippur, when Jews who have come of age will fast from sundown on Oct. 4 until sunset on Oct. 5.
Rabbi Ephraim Silverman of Chabad of Cobb said Rosh Hashanah’s name “expresses its very essence.”
Silverman told the MDJ the Hebrew words “Rosh Hashanah” literally translate to “the head of the year.”
“The reason it’s called ‘the head of the year’ is, just like the head controls the entire body, so, too, this time of the year, is (directed) by the introspection, reflection, renewing and rededicating ourselves to our values and our traditions and asking ourselves questions about what we want in life and where we’re headed in life,” Silverman said. “This has a tremendous impact on the direction of our whole year, just like the head directs the whole body.”
Silverman reiterated the power of reflection that the 10-day period from Rosh Hashanah through Yom Kippur offers Jews.
“That is really what this time of the year is about, both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and really, the whole High Holiday season. It’s a reset, an opportunity to ask ourselves the three most important questions of life: who am I, why am I here, and what am I doing about it?”
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb struck a similar chord to Silverman in explaining his take on Rosh Hashanah, calling it a “homecoming” for the Jewish community, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the world today, what are the themes which we’d be thinking about? Not just a renewal of the year, but really it’s a renewal of ourselves and a recalibration, if you will, of our spiritual GPS. Where are we and where do we want to be?”
Both rabbis said they look forward to the time with family and friends that Rosh Hashanah affords them and Jews everywhere, something especially significant in the COVID era.
Silverman said this year in particular is special in that regard, as once every seven years “is a special Jewish year.”
“This year is going to be a year called the ‘Hakhel Year’ and this has to do with the fact that in ancient times, in Temple times, once in seven years, there was a commandment, and it’s in Deuteronomy, that says that all Jewish people from all around the world should gather in the Temple in Jerusalem and come and hear the Torah being read there in the High Holiday season,” Silverman said.
While he acknowledged there is no longer the Temple in Jerusalem where Jews can fulfill this commandment, he said “the theme of gathering everyone together for positive, good things is very much alive.”
From the start, then, there is an emphasis on unity in a year like this, Silverman said.
That emphasis on community is also present in Sernovitz’s congregation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
“In essence, we’re not just looking forward to celebrating this big anniversary for our community, but really to come together and be with one another,” Sernovitz said. “There’s nothing better than being in community, knowing that you matter, that you have value.”
To reserve a seat at Chabad of Cobb’s Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 and for Yom Kippur the morning of Oct. 5, visit chabadofcobb.com/hhinspire. Open seating is available at no charge.
For information on how to celebrate the holiday with Temple Kol Emeth, call their office at 770-973-3533 or visit kolemeth.net.
For those unable to attend in-person prayer services, the congregation will stream services online at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, and on Monday morning, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. Links for Temple Kol Emeth’s Yom Kippur service will be posted online Oct. 2.
