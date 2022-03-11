After weeks of speculation on the political fate of Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who was drawn out her district in this year’s redistricting process, Richardson has publicly acknowledged she’ll be out of office in January.
But the freshman official, who was elected in 2020 and flipped Cobb’s District 2 from Republican to Democrat, pledged to continue serving until she’s forced out.
“I will not sit back. I will not step down, and I will not just say nothing,” Richardson said in a video posted on Facebook Friday evening.
In the local redistricting process this year, Republican lawmakers advanced a county commission map that drew Richardson’s home out of her district and into that of fellow Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
The bill drew no shortage of controversy and denunciation from Democrats, who said Richardson had been deliberately targeted for removal, overruling the will of the voters. Republicans countered that Richardson had cast her own dice when she moved to the far northern end of her district.
What the maps would mean for Richardson when they take effect in January had been a subject of much debate in recent weeks. The commissioner said the question is settled.
“What that means, as of Jan. 1, 2023, is that I will be forced to vacate my position as county commissioner, because according to this new map, I do not live in the qualifying District 2. I will not be permitted to vote on county matters starting on that date,” she said.
She also seemed to allude to recent rumors she would make a play for another office. That window closed — for this year — Friday afternoon as qualifying week ended.
“I will not abdicate my position just to seek a future win for my own personal gain,” she said.
Richardson did not mention any plans for a forthcoming legal challenge to the maps. When she leaves office in January, it will trigger a special election to fill her seat.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, last told the MDJ when the maps were signed, “There will be more steps. I don’t think this ends with the governor’s signature.”
Allen said Friday he stood by that statement, adding that the issues with the maps are broader than Richardson’s fate alone.
“There will be steps,” he reiterated, declining to specify further.
