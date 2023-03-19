MARIETTA — More than 50 people gathered at Vine Atlanta Church behind the Town & Country shopping center this week to discuss a “Little Brazil” branding project for the area of Delk, Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads.
The corridor is already filled with Brazilian restaurants and businesses such as Sabor Do Brasil, Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine, Brazilian Bakery Cafe, Do Coisas Brazil, Brazil Market and Butcher Shop, Unicco Supermarket, and Brazilian Wax by Andreia.
The idea behind the meeting was to discuss how to make the area a county-recognized cultural destination with signage, a Little Brazil logo and a Brazilian Cultural Association.
Currently, the Vine Atlanta Church serves as the main meeting place and center for Brazilian culture in Marietta. According to the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2021, there are around 15,000 Georgia residents who were born in Brazil.
Brazilians started coming to the area along Delk Road in the 1990s, according to Napolean Pinto, senior church pastor at Vine Atlanta Church.
“I’m not sure why this became the spot,” Pinto said. “I arrived in 1996 and started the church in 2001. People would tell their friends, and that’s how the community started.”
Pinto said in the late 1990s, he couldn’t find any of the Brazilian products he missed from home, but now he can find everything here and no longer has to ask for items to be shipped from Brazil.
“Our community has grown in such a beautiful way,” Pinto said. “There are thousands of Brazilians here.”
Former Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who used to represent the area, told the MDJ Brazilians began moving to the area in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“I think the economy of where you could open a business or a restaurant was ripe for a Brazilian bakery or a Brazilian restaurant to establish itself in the area, and it was kind of at a good cross roads,” Ott said.
Ott said area churches such as John Knox Presbyterian on Powers Ferry Road and Holy Family Catholic Church on Lower Roswell Road started holding services in Portuguese.
“And so I think you get a few businesses or restaurants and church services and people started feeling comfortable with being in an area, and as the area changed and grew more opportunities presented themselves, more people moved in,” he said.
During the World Cup, for example, Ott said Rio Steakhouse and Bakery was packed.
Commenting on whether he thinks the Brazilian community makes up a majority of that area’s population, Ott said, “I think they’re a part of the community, but they are not a majority of the community. I think they’re an integral part. They contribute to the vitality of what makes the community what it is, but they’re just part of it. It’s truly a blend of different communities.”
Ott has reservations about branding the area as Little Brazil.
“My concern about labeling a community for one demographic or another is you risk alienating the others,” he said.
People living in Brazil have heard of the growing Brazilian community in Marietta, according to Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who succeeded Ott in office.
“I heard it was called Little Brazil in Brazil,” Richardson said. “So, I’ve made creating a Little Brazil key to my campaign. I’ve put $50,000 into a capital fund for Little Brazil to make a small ripple for now.”
Each Cobb commissioner received $1 million dollars at the start of their term to use in their district as they see fit, Richardson said.
Richardson told the crowd that she needed to learn how these dollars should be spent. Each person received a questionnaire asking to submit ideas.
The main message of the meeting was to make sure local Brazilian immigrants know how to navigate the labyrinth of governmental paperwork needed to secure the creation of a local business.
Richardson emphasized the importance of knowing how to access help and understanding what local governments do to contribute to the development of businesses.
“We see you,” Richardson said. “I’m excited to represent Little Brazil.”
Local business owner Andreia Guilmet has lived in Marietta for 23 years.
“We’re finally being seen,” Guilmet said. “Only together we can grow. With a lot of love, we have been here for many, many years, and hope to be here for many more.”
