Seventeen years after he first asked the Marietta City Council to approve the construction of a wedding hall on his property, Waleed “Lee” Jaraysi’s lot at 555 Commerce Avenue remains a vacant parking lot. But next week, he’ll return to the council and ask them to greenlight construction of a four-story building that would house office, retail and restaurant space.
Jaraysi spent years unsuccessfully fighting the city in various courts the last time he tried to build a multi-story building there. He is now seeking five variances that would enable him to build a 22,800-square-foot building at the property near the intersection of South Marietta Parkway and Franklin Gateway, just west of Interstate 75.
Jaraysi, who owns the neighboring Nazareth Plaza strip mall, would build a four-story structure, according to city staff’s review of the case. The first floor would contain a “retail store/meat store,” the second floor would be a restaurant, and the third and fourth floors would be offices.
While the property is zoned for commercial use, Jaraysi would need variances that waive setback requirements along South Marietta Parkway, as well as reduce the number of required parking spots from 89 to 69.
Another variance would allow an existing, nonconforming sign that advertises Nazareth Plaza to stay put. Without a variance, nonconforming signs must be removed if the property they sit on is redeveloped.
The fifth variance would allow the maximum building height to be 92 feet, instead of 75 feet. While the occupied part of the building would top out at 75 feet, Jaraysi wants to build a decorative tower at the top of the structure. The site plan labels the project "Nazareth Tower." Jaraysi, a Christian Arab, hails from Nazareth, Israel.
“Looks like a nice tower, just like other buildings you see, they have a nice decoration on top of their building. … That represents the holy land, you know, Nazareth is the holy land,” Jaraysi said in an interview.
Jaraysi first received permission from the council to build a wedding hall on the site in 2005. But the same year, the city halted construction on the building after discovering the structure being built was nearly triple the size of the 8,700-square-foot building that had been approved.
The city sued Jaraysi in 2007, petitioning the court to declare the building a public nuisance and order it demolished. A Cobb County Superior Court judge granted the city permission to demolish the building in 2010 and issued a restraining order barring Jaraysi from interfering with the demolition.
By the end of the saga, the U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Georgia, the Cobb Superior Court, the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court had all either ruled against Jaraysi or declined to hear his case. Jaraysi also was ordered to pay the city tens of thousands of dollars for its legal fees.
“I have no problem with the city,” Jaraysi said Friday. “A few things happened before, I don't know whose fault it is. But you know, I’m OK now.”
The property has been listed for sale at various times over the years. Many council members were not elected officials when Jaraysi last sought to build something.
Councilman Johnny Walker joined the council in 2014, around the time Jaraysi’s legal battle was wrapping up.
“I don't remember. It's been a long time,” Walker said. “We haven’t dealt with him in a long time … But I remember it was a mess.”
Councilman Joseph Goldstein, whose district includes the property, would only say that he’d keep an open mind about the proposal until the public hearing on Wednesday.
Could the troubled property, which for years was home to a partially built “eyesore,” finally be developed?
“Everybody has a chance. Until I see the project I can't really tell you,” said Walker, who hadn’t yet reviewed the application. “I don't know what he's asking for yet, but we’ll be fair to him.”
The City Council is scheduled to meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. for its work session at City Hall. It is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting, including a public hearing on Jaraysi's case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.