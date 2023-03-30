SMYRNA — "Where woke goes to die."
That was a phrase Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used to describe the Sunshine State in a rally at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna Thursday afternoon.
DeSantis' phrase accounted for perhaps the loudest ovation of the afternoon, as the 2024 presidential hopeful made a stop in Cobb County to promote his book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."
Store Manager Eric Wallace estimated attendance was pushing 1,000 people at the rally.
The governor spent more than an hour blasting COVID lockdowns, decrying the "woke mob" and describing Florida as a bastion of effective, bold governance compared with Democratic-led states like New York and California.
The rally, dubbed "The Florida Blueprint," was in large part DeSantis' pitch that the state he governs is on the rise, while states run by Democrats are sliding backward.
"You've seen a massive exodus from states governed by leftist politicians to states governed by conservative principles," he said.
'Energy in the executive'
One of the reasons that's the case, DeSantis said, is because of his commitment to governing as a strong executive not beholden to opinion polling. DeSantis leaned on a quote from Alexander Hamilton to illuminate the point: "Energy in the executive is the leading characteristic of good governance."
The governor said his bold approach to governance is one of the reasons why the Sunshine State is enjoying an influx of people as those "states governed by leftist politicians" are losing out.
He also credited that boldness to the reward of a major shift in his margin of victory from 2018, when he beat former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum by just over 32,000 votes, to 2022, when he took home 1.5 million more votes than Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
"What it tells us is bold leadership is rewarded. People want to know that you're willing to fight for them," he said.
Much of the energy DeSantis has channeled into the executive went toward defying federal COVID-19 policies, and he spent a large part of his talk on how Florida bucked those recommendations. DeSantis said while other states were closing businesses and locking down, Florida was "a refuge of sanity, a citadel of hope" for people everywhere.
"We would not allow our state to descend into some type of Faucian dystopia where people's livelihoods were destroyed," he said, taking aim at Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
He praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his similar approach to COVID, saying that despite criticism, "he made the right decision to make sure the businesses could be open."
DeSantis said it was ultimately people in blue states who suffered the most during COVID, while those in states led by Republicans, like Florida and Georgia, were much better off.
"Many people, particularly in the blue states, really got hurt. People lost everything. They lost their jobs, their freedoms were impinged upon."
Despite being open, Florida experienced less excess mortality, or the observed number of deaths during a period of the pandemic against the expected number, than California or New York, he said.
"All of that was really for naught, it was destructive and it set in motion a lot of the problems we still see now with our economy," DeSantis said.
Playing offense
DeSantis held up the "Florida Blueprint" throughout the rest of his talk, and he gave nods to Georgia as well for going against what he considered a losing formula from Democrats. Part of that losing formula is a soft-on-crime approach from "deep-blue jurisdictions," DeSantis said, because without a focus on public safety, things like the economy and education cannot function properly.
"It was huge thing for Florida to be unabashedly a law-and-order state," he said.
DeSantis did not name George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police as the source of nationwide protests in the summer of 2020. Instead, he noted that, while riots began in Minnesota and spread to other parts of the U.S., he activated the National Guard "because we were not going to let cities in Florida burn to the ground."
He called out the "defund the police" movement and contrasted that with a $5,000 signing bonus for all law enforcement officers in Florida he approved.
"People are flooding to our state in law enforcement, and I think we're probably going to have the strongest law enforcement in America within the next couple of years," he said.
DeSantis was on the attack for the rest of his speech. He called out "social justice" prosecutors such as Andrew Warren, the former state attorney in the Tampa Bay area he removed from office, saying he was the only governor in the country to remove a prosecutor.
DeSantis called out Biden for being lax on securing the southern border, saying fentanyl continues to come across the border and kill young Americans.
He said Florida has secured its elections while places like California continue to let people who do not live in the state vote in its elections. And he dove into the culture war waters, blasting gender-affirming care, and touting Florida's efforts to fight "wokeness" from corporations, in schools and in health care.
Speaking on efforts to curb sexually explicit books in libraries, he said, “If it’s too explicit for the 6 o'clock news, how is it appropriate for a fourth grader?"
The governor said his administration "has drawn a very firm line in the sand against imposing things like gender ideology in Florida schools.
"It is just inappropriate for a teacher to be telling a student that they may have been born in the wrong body. It's inappropriate to be telling them their gender's a choice," he said.
The state banned critical race theory, he said, arguing that "The purpose of our school system is not political indoctrination, it's education. We are not going to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other. We are going to make sure we are teaching truth and facts, good, bad and indifferent, but we are not going to tell somebody based on their race that they're an oppressor or that they're oppressed based on that. What kind of a message is that sending to some six-year-old kid when you're putting that into their head?
"We say very simply: We'll fight the woke wherever it is."
While much is wrong in the country and many Americans are pessimistic about the state of things, DeSantis closed on an optimistic note.
He used the example of a flight from Florida to Washington, D.C. that he would take, looking out the left side of the plane to see the National Mall and believing the monuments there were the best symbols of freedom America has to offer. After doing that on a few flights, he looked out the right of the plane and said he realized that view – Arlington National Cemetery, where fallen American soldiers are interred – is where the "best monuments to our country" are.
"We've got a fight on our hands. Florida's played an important role in preserving freedom in this country. We owe it to ourselves, our kids and grandkids, but we owe it to those patriots who have given the last full measure of devotion, make sure that their sacrifices weren't in vain," DeSantis said. " ... I've only begun to fight."
Audience reaction
While DeSantis spent plenty of time blasting Democrats, woke corporations and Communist China, one name that was noticeably absent from his speech was former President Donald Trump. Despite not calling Trump out by name, DeSantis took an apparent jab at him when he said there's been enough talk about building a wall at the southern border. It was time to take action and build one. And based on Florida's rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Sunshine State should be hired for the job, he said.
Some audience members said they were interested in what DeSantis had to say and could get behind him for president, but Trump would still be their first choice.
Garrison Griswell, of Smyrna, said he likes DeSantis, especially what he's seen of him online, and thought it would be worth seeing him in person if he decides to run for president.
"I would rather Trump run before DeSantis, but it's looking like it's going to be a competition, so I don't really know who I'm going to vote for in that regard yet," Griswell said.
Natalie Olmi from DeKalb County attended the rally thanks to a friend who secured her a ticket on Wednesday. Olmi has been to Adventure Outdoors for a number of GOP events and was glad to be back to hear DeSantis.
"He knows what he's up to," Olmi said, but she only offered "maybe" when asked if she would back him for president.
"I think a great ticket would be Trump and DeSantis," Olmi said, with DeSantis as vice president.
Colby Neely, a Marietta resident who works in jury administration at Cobb Superior Court, is not fully sold on the Florida governor.
"I lean Trump, but I really love DeSantis," Neely said.
Others, such as Gene Weeks of Marietta, a retired charitable estate planner, said DeSantis has his vote.
“I think Gov. DeSantis hit on all of the hot topics, and he has a plan,” Weeks said after the event. “He’s demonstrated competence as a leader, and I think he’s the real deal. I think he’s somebody that we should be backing whole heartedly. He’s a true American.”
Former Cobb GOP Chairman Scott Johnson, who is not endorsing yet, observed why Cobb County is an important venue for Republicans despite having gone blue in the last few elections. There are more Republican voters in Cobb than any other county in Georgia, Johnson said.
Added Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, who was also in attendance, “We’re a force to be reckoned with, and any candidate would be stupid not to come through Cobb. I think it especially shows how important Cobb is given the fact that this is DeSantis’ first stop in Georgia, and I think it’s fantastic.”
Grubbs said she appreciated the event happening at Adventure Outdoors in the wake of the gun shop being audited earlier this week by 16 ATF agents, something store owner Jay Wallace described as "unprecedented."
“This was just icing on the cake to show how important it is to stand up for our rights, and I think it’s wonderful that Ron DeSantis was here to do that,” she said.
