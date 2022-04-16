EAST COBB — As the chopper came in, low over the northern tree line, a roar went up from the crowd.
Cruising over the Sprayberry High School football field, the helicopter dropped its multicolored payload of Easter eggs. A 10-second countdown sounded over the PA system, and the children, hundreds of them, flooded the field to chase down the goods. It was less of an egg hunt than an egg scrum.
Saturday was, of course, the annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, bringing thousands out in spite of the threat of rain on Easter weekend. Children zoomed to and fro over the field in search of their sugar rush, subsequently blowing off steam in bounce houses. Parents, meanwhile, chowed down over barbecue and funnel cakes and awaited the crash.
Saturday’s event was the first egg drop since the pandemic began.
Marlon Longacre of Piedmont Church, one of the event organizers, said the egg drop was a fine occasion to show off the east Cobb community.
“It’s all of our community, and all the proceeds go back into the community,” Longacre told the MDJ. Money raised will go on to benefit mentoring programs, theater groups at local schools, ESOL initiatives, and special education curriculums.
“That’s why the community — they support it, they come out. Everybody works together to make this happen. Nobody makes any money, it just goes back to the local groups,” he said.
Marina and her children Maverick and Leyla made the trek from Stone Mountain, as they had every year before, to share in the springtime spirit.
“It was pretty cool,” Maverick said of the chopper run as he sorted through his spoils.
