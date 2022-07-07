MARIETTA — Hundreds converged on the Cobb County Civic Center Thursday to celebrate the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation breaking ground on its long-planned memorial, which will sit on county-owned land adjacent to the civic center.
The foundation is dedicated to building a new veterans memorial, the centerpiece of which will be a 120-foot star-shaped sculpture. The construction cost, estimated to be north of $4.5 million, is being funded by $1 million in county 1% sales tax revenue, along with a host of other public and private donors.
In addition to the sculpture, the 3.4-acre memorial will include service walls with brief histories and flags of each branch of service and photo walls for the community to leave pictures of family members who served.
The foundation says there are 60,000 veterans living in Cobb. Many were present Thursday sporting caps signaling their branch of service and tours of service. Politicians, business leaders and others also attended. With more people than seats, attendees crowded under a tent to seek refuge from the scorching July sun.
“We are here celebrating the beginning of a day that will live in our memories and the memories of our children and our generations to come,” said Donna Rowe, the foundation’s president, who served as an Army nurse in Vietnam. “To say to them and to our country, ‘I was here when we started to build this memorial.’”
The memorial’s history dates back to around 2015, when the late Tim Lee, then chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, called for the building of a new memorial to all veterans, said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said that when complete, the memorial will be “a palatial place of peace for all to honor our veterans.”
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it,” McMorris said, quoting an unknown author. “It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
Birrell and Rowe spoke of the long road to groundbreaking, including site selection and planning, hiring staff, marketing, and the ongoing fundraising campaign.
“After seven long years of planning, long meetings, discussions, support of our veterans, staff, previous chairman and commissioners, and our donors in the community, we are here now before you to break ground and construct a beautiful memorial that will be a resounding tribute and resource to all of our veterans everywhere,” Birrell said.
Even as officials were relieved to finally break ground on the project, there remains plenty of work to do on the funding front.
Rowe told the MDJ that phase one of the project, which includes the tower, will cost about $2 million, $1.5 million of which has been raised. She hopes the rest of that phase will be funded by October.
Phase two consists of the service walls and a pond, while phase three consists of a POW/MIA garden.
“The final project, to be honest with you, I can't tell you what it's going to be, because costs have gone up,” Rowe said. “Steel's gone up, concrete’s gone up. I was in construction as a real estate broker for 26 years. My projection is we're going to probably end up, instead of the original projection of $4.5 (million), we're probably going to end up around $5 million.”
The Marietta City Council in May approved a $50,000 donation to the memorial. The Development Authority of Cobb County has donated $100,000. The Atlanta Braves has also pitched in with $50,000.
“We take $100, we'll take $10, we'll take $10,000,” Rowe said. “But that's the way we have to do this. But we'll get it done.”
When the tower is built, Rowe believes, the buzz it will generate will spur further donations.
“Once that tower and walkway is up, we won't have any trouble raising the money,” she said.
Ronnie Futral, an Army veteran from Acworth who served in Vietnam, attended the event along with fellow members of the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance.
“A lot of people here,” Futral observed. “I think it turned out just right … I think it means a lot … this is gonna be a super-duper memorial.”
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin invoked the history of aviation manufacturing in the city when speaking to the crowd. In 1942, Marietta native Gen. Lucius Clay helped get the government to locate the Bell Bomber plant in Marietta — new factories were being built away from the coast, where they might be vulnerable to air raids.
“I can't call this Cobb County Civic Center. This is Larry Bell. Larry Bell came to town and in six years they built what they used to call … the world's largest building under one roof, 4.2 million square feet,” Tumlin said. “They also found time to employ up to 25,000 people … It was just amazing how it all came together.”
After the war, Lockheed (now Lockheed Martin) came to town in the ’50s, and has stayed ever since. The memorial site is located just a stone’s throw away from Lockheed's Marietta plant and adjacent Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
“The city of Marietta is behind this project in every way,” Tumlin said. “We've done it before. If we built 650 bombers here … this will be a piece of cake.”
Travon Dennis is the command chief of the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins. He said the memorial will pay tribute to veterans of years past while inspiring soldiers in the future.
“This isn't just for individuals that served but, as we talk about individuals that came before us, current, as well as future individuals, … it's going to give them an opportunity to come and pay respects, and to have something that's here and local, not even too far from the base,” Dennis said. “It just means a lot. So, we're humbled and honored just to be a part here today, so very excited to see what it looks like when it's complete.”
