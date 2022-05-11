MARIETTA — In one hand, Doug Payne gripped a cane. In the other, the former chairman of Wonderful Days' Board of Directors held a microphone. As he began to speak in the leafy courtyard of St. James Episcopal Church, he began to cry.
How, he wondered aloud, had a program providing free preschool education to three and four year olds from underprivileged families managed to survive 50 years?
On a recent, sunny Saturday in Marietta, dozens of people — teachers and the families and children they have stepped up to serve — gathered in that courtyard to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wonderful Days Preschool, founded in 1962 by Beverly Jones and the late Janet Smith.
Speakers took turns remembering the program’s early days and marveling at its longevity and the impact it has had on young, low-income residents.
The founders were teachers who attended St. James in the early 1960s, and saw an opportunity in the space.
“There wasn’t anything for people who needed preschool real bad, and we had the facility,” Priscilla Smith, a former statehouse candidate and daughter of Janet Smith, said.
The founders wanted the program to be free. It was upon its inception in 1962, and has remained so since, said Carol Seigrist, the preschool's former executive director.
Beginning as a once-a-week program called Wonderful Wednesdays, it had only 16 seats and a “very, very long waiting list,” she said, pausing occasionally so a man could translate her words into Spanish for the many Hispanic families in attendance. “The program was popular, it was needed in this area, and it has survived.”
Over the years, it added seats, and days, and changed its name. In 1994, the program received a grant from the county, Seigrist continued. But the money came with a (welcome) string attached: The county asked that they offer an additional class for people who spoke English as a second language, allowing it to serve the city’s burgeoning Hispanic population. That money was used to hire Alex Henao, a teacher who has since become the preschool’s educational director.
At the 50th anniversary celebration April 23, Henao and other longtime staffers were given plaques commemorating their service.
One, Anne Patrick, began working at Wonderful Days 41 years ago.
“Wonderful Days is my heart,” she said, before turning to the remaining co-founder, now 85 years old. “Beverly Jones, you are my role model.”
Jones’ best friend, Barbara Moses, was among those who had come to celebrate Wonderful Days' 50th birthday and honor its co-founder.
“Her love is inward and outward,” she said of her friend. “She’s just a beautiful, beautiful person.”
Some of Jones' former students made a surprise appearance. Now young adults, they took the microphone to address their former teacher, who has had an outsized influence on their lives.
After the last plaque had been handed out, after guests stood to mingle and congratulate Jones over the sound of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” the program’s founder spoke to a reporter who had come to cover the celebration.
Her voice a whisper, she answered a question about having devoted so much of her time to the program — that generosity of spirit referenced by other speakers that afternoon.
“It didn’t seem like work,” she said.
