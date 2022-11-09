Democrats appear poised to hold onto their majority in the Cobb County Legislative Delegation after Tuesday’s election, earning a two-seat advantage in the 20-member group.
As of early Wednesday morning, none of the delegation’s incumbents were defeated, and races played out largely along the partisan lean projections for the newly drawn state Senate and state House districts.
In the two races considered by both sides to be key to controlling the delegation — House Districts 35 and 43 — Democrats led by wide margins, with Lisa Campbell and Solomon Adesanya leading with 56.7% and 55.5% of the vote, respectively.
In Senate District 6, Democrat and Atlanta school board Chairman Jason Esteves appeared to defeat Republican Fred Glass to replace outgoing State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta.
And state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, looks set to replace retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, defeating Democrat Vanessa Parker.
Outgoing state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, the delegation’s current chairman, said the outcome of the legislative races wasn’t a reflection of political trends, but of Cobb’s decidedly blue lean.
“I don't believe it's a political statement at all. I think that's just the way the county’s shifted,” he said. “I think we've gone through that transition period where it was a solidly Republican county, to a county that was more independent, to now a county that is strongly reflective of the values that the Democratic Party puts forward.”
Allen himself is expected to be replaced by former state Sen. Doug Stoner, a Democrat who looks to have won in House District 40.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, argued control of the delegation was “extremely important,” especially with powers such as appointment of seats on Cobb’s Board of Elections.
But as his colleague state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, pointed out, that’s blunted by the fact that Democrats will remain a minority in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.
“As far as having any significant influence on legislation of importance, when the (delegation) is held by the minority party but the House is held by the majority party, the majority party is really the one that has the influence,” Cooper said.
All results remain unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections. The full results for all 20 races as of midnight are as follows:
State Senate
SD 6: Democrat Jason Esteves received 42,480 votes, or 56.4%, leading Republican Fred Glass, who received 32,832 votes, or 43.6%.
SD 32: Senate State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, received 43,426 votes, or 63%, leading Democrat Sylvia Bennett, who received 25,564 votes, or 37%.
SD 33: State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, was reelected unopposed.
SD 37: State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, received 45,675 votes, or 60.2%, leading Democrat Vanessa Parker, who received 30,266 votes, or 39.9%.
SD 38: State Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, was reelected unopposed.
SD 56: State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, received 52,572 votes, or 62.7%, leading Democrat Patrick Thompson, who received 31,243 votes, or 37.3%.
State House
HD 22: Republican Jordan Ridley received 13,262 votes, or 61.9%, leading Democrat Stacee Lashone Hill, who received 8,165 votes, or 38.1%.
HD 34: State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, received 17,564 votes, or 63.3%, leading Democrat Dorothy Coker, who received 10,201 votes, or 36.7%.
HD 35: Democrat Lisa Campbell received 7,444 votes, or 56.7%, leading Republican Robert Trim, who received 5,685 votes, or 43.3%.
HD 36: State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, received 17,712 votes, or 64%, leading Democrat James F. Ryner, who received 9,958 votes, or 36%.
HD 37: State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, received 10,239 votes, or 56.5%, leading Republican Tess Redding, who received 7,882 votes, or 43.5%.
HD 38: State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, was reelected unopposed.
HD 39: Democrat Terry Cummings received received 14,011 votes, or 78.7%, leading Republican Olivia Angel, who received 3,802 votes, or 21.3%.
HD 40: Democrat Doug Stoner received 15,495 votes, or 63.9%, leading Republican Fun Fong, who received 8,771 votes, or 36.2%.
HD 41: State Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, received 9,619 votes, or 71.3%, leading Republican Allen Rodi, who received 3,873 votes, or 28.7%.
HD 42: State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, was reelected unopposed.
HD 43: Democrat Solomon Adesanya received 9,380 votes, or 55.5%, leading Republican Anna Tillman, who received 7,512 votes, or 44.5%.
HD 44: State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, received 13,431 votes, or 60.3%, leading Democrat Willie Mae Oyogoa, who received 8,855 votes, or 39.7%.
HD 45: State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, received 16,712 votes, or 60.5%, leading Democrat Dustin McCormick, who received 10,897 votes, or 39.5%.
HD 46: State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, received 15,135 votes, or 61.8%, leading Democrat Micheal Garza, who received 9,369 votes, or 38.2%.
