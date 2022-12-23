Incoming Cobb Solicitor General Makia Metzger told the MDJ Friday that fears of a staff shakeup in her office are misplaced and based on “gossip and innuendo.”
Metzger, who was sworn in Tuesday, circulated an email early the next day saying she was “committed to bringing fundamental changes” to the office. The email also promised all current employees of the office they would receive an interview to stay on staff in January.
Metzger said her intent is to evaluate her new staff’s desires and fill a number of high-level positions which will soon become vacant. The office currently has about 10 vacant attorney positions, Metzger and outgoing Solicitor General Barry Morgan both said.
“There's going to be movement, you know that,” Metzger said. “With every administration, there is movement. That's not something I can control. And with that movement, there might be change. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. I might be looking at, internally, who to move up."
Metzger added, “But I can't do that if I don't talk to people about their experiences, what their duties have been, because I don't know any of these people in terms of professionally. I don't know how they developed and I would not know how to assess even a promotion if I don't look at a resume and talk to someone."
Some employees, however, took the promise of an interview to be an indication their jobs were in jeopardy, according to outgoing staffers.
“People were devastated. It was very difficult to see,” said Caitlyn Pierson, an outgoing deputy chief assistant solicitor and head of the office’s traffic division. “People were crying. People immediately began to call any other agency to see if they had a future somewhere else, because they were so uncertain.”
A Marietta defense attorney, who asked not to be identified, said they heard similar concerns from attorneys within the office.
But Metzger said those fears were unfounded.
“A mass firing? God no,” she said, adding that she’d told staffers Thursday “not to be alarmed.” She called it “unfortunate that outgoing people are trying to create chaos.”
“I think we really need to not create problems when there are none,” Metzger added. “I think it's understandable that I would want to talk to every employee and my staff … I don't think you just walk into an office and you say ‘I'm the leader, follow me,’ without having any type of human interaction with your staff. I think that would be a complete lack of due diligence on my part if I were to do that.”
Cobb Democrats Chairman Erick Allen said the concerns were premature.
“I think we need to give Ms. Metzger more than three days to get where she needs to be,” he said.
(1) comment
Oh yes there will be a major exodus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.