MARIETTA — Most candidates don’t brag about Washington, D.C. experience, Latham Saddler acknowledged. Especially not Republican candidates; after all, the party’s de facto leader famously called the United States capital “the swamp.”
But Saddler, one of several Republicans running for U.S. Senate this year, leans into his resume. During the Trump administration, the former Navy SEAL served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council and as a White House Fellow working on domestic policy issues.
“Nobody else in the race has anywhere near that experience,” he said after a speech at the Cobb GOP headquarters last month. “And that’s what Georgians deserve.”
That experience has earned Saddler some prominent local donors, including businessman Kessel Stelling, former state Representative Earl Ehrhart and former Congressman Bob Barr. Whether it will earn him the votes of Republicans who turn out in the May 24 primary election is another matter.
In poll after poll, former football player Herschel Walker leads his Republican opponents by an enormous margin.
“I thought a lot of his resume,” Ehrhart said when asked why he had donated to Saddler’s campaign. He noted the military service, the White House service, Saddler’s post-government stint in the banking sector. “He has a lot of particular talents that I thought would make a good U.S. Senator.”
Asked about Saddler’s path to victory, however, Ehrhart pointed to those poll numbers.
“That’s not going to be surmountable,” he said.
Experience
Serving in the Trump White House, Saddler received “every briefing you can get in the Situation Room about what our adversaries are doing,” he told the crowd at the Cobb GOP meeting last month. “The stuff that I learned about China has made me an insomniac. They are hungry and focused and eager to supplant us.”
In his telling, liberalism is as likely to lead to the United States’ demise as Chinese ambition.
While China’s top researchers work to weaponize artificial intelligence, he said, the “best and brightest American engineers” at Google protested the company’s participation in a Department of Defense-affiliated project because they “didn’t want to be associated with ‘warfare.’”
Though his focus was on national security, Saddler did not forget other talking points popular with Republican primary voters. At that same meeting, he decried vaccine mandates and “the woke mob” and voiced his support for the permit-less carry of firearms.
“Our gun permit? That piece of paper is the Constitution,” he said.
Saddler believes age is another asset. At 39-years-old, he is the youngest in the race, he said.
“The average age in the Senate 64 years old,” he said after the Cobb GOP meeting. “We need fresh blood up there (in Washington).”
A couple weeks later, at the monthly luncheon of the Cobb Republican Women’s Club, Saddler spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the previous day, laying out a five-point plan to counter Russian aggression.
Barr, like Ehrhart, holds Saddler’s experience in high regard.
“To me, serving as a United States senator is far more important than whether you played football, whether you won a Heisman Trophy,” he said, referring to Walker, the race’s frontrunner. “I want somebody up there who actually knows something about national security and national affairs, has sort of been there, done that, and presents substance when he or she talks to people.”
Uphill battle
Saddler has a lot of ground to make up, however.
When it comes to fundraising, Walker laps the field, having collected more than $9 million by Jan. 1, compared to Saddler’s $3 million.
But almost all of Saddler’s money came from large donations, which the Federal Elections Commission defines as those of $2,000 or more. In fact, Saddler by Jan. 1 had fewer small-dollar donations than businessman Kelvin King, who had raised only $1.2 million in total.
More than two months have passed since the last batch of campaign finance data were released. But a poll conducted early this month by Fox News shows Walker earning 66% of Republican primary votes. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black came in second, at 8%. King came in third, with 3%. Saddler, in fourth, had 2%. Only 16% of voters were undecided.
Of course, Walker benefits from having earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. But Walker also entered the race with sky-high name ID. Having won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for the University of Georgia, Walker has, for decades, been a household name in the state.
“Ever since the dawn of the televised political age and 1960s, you know, a person’s charisma and their ability to present themselves through electronic media has become far more important, in many respects, than just the substance,” Barr said. “And that’s a kind of a sad fact of politics in America. And I think Mr. Walker is sort of riding that wave.”
Ehrhart agrees, and thinks the primary election is a foregone conclusion.
“Sometimes you run and you lose and it teaches you a lot of lessons,”Ehrhart said, noting he’d lost his first election. “Those who actually lose once, keep at it, stay in the game and stick to it — it bodes well for your resume the next time.”
