Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, said at a recent town hall that he would introduce legislation to increase regulation on the testing and monitoring of ethylene oxide.
The senator, whose district includes part of Cobb, held a virtual town hall about the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna with Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, lawyer Eric Hertz, and Erick Allen, a former state representative who now serves as chairman of the Cobb Democrats.
The group discussed next steps that community members can take related to the ongoing controversy over the Sterigenics plant, which has been scrutinized in recent years over its use of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen, in the sterilization of medical equipment. The company is facing lawsuits from Cobb residents, workers, and homeowners over its emissions of ethylene oxide.
“As a state senator, y'all (community members) are advocating for that,” said Esteves, who started his first term in January. “So I can certainly get legislation like that drafted. I know legislation has been drafted in the past. So I want to be transparent and say that legislation like that is not easy to get across the finish line. But I will certainly work hard to do it.”
Esteves invited residents to email him at jason.esteves@senate.ga.gov with ideas for legislation. And he said that showing up in person to lobby state legislators, the governor and the attorney general is also worth trying.
“I'll tell you, aside from emails and phone calls, showing up in person actually goes a long way,” he said.
Allen, a Democrat who previously represented Smyrna, was successful in getting one ethylene oxide bill passed. Senate Bill 426 passed in 2020 and was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. It requires manufacturers that use ethylene oxide to report any waste spills or gas releases to the state Environmental Protection Division within 24 hours, and the EPD must post the information on the agency’s website.
Allen said that was one of three bills he introduced as a representative, and was probably the “least threatening” to the private sector.
The panelists discussed other proposals Allen had supported, which would increase emissions monitoring requirements and punitive fines.
Panelists agreed that one problem with the legislation was that it was based on self-reporting by companies.
“Self-reporting is like telling people, ‘Hey, if you speed, pull your car over and call 911 and tell them you were speeding.’ I mean, there's a natural bias or incentive not to do that,” Hertz said.
Other proposed legislation discussed at the town hall would give local jurisdictions such as Cobb County funds to do their own air monitoring.
In July 2019, a joint report from WebMD and Georgia Health News revealed the Environmental Protection Agency had identified two census tracts near the Smyrna facility with elevated health risks from airborne toxins. Air quality testing near the Smyrna plant found levels of ethylene oxide up to 395 times higher than what federal regulators deem acceptable.
The news provoked public outrage, and hundreds of residents and workers sued the firm for their alleged exposure to the toxins. Others have since filed lawsuits arguing the public health concerns damaged their home values.
Esteves said at the town hall that he lives just 1.5 miles away from the plant.
“Since then, what Sterigenics has said is that they have voluntarily installed enhancements to the emission control systems in 2019,” he said. “And that in 2020, the EPD completed a permit process related to emission control and enhancements, and that the new permit required them to significantly beef up their controls. And that they are operating the most advanced emission controls system at any sterilization facility anywhere in the world.”
The senator read aloud questions submitted by viewers of the town hall, including people who asked how the plant could be shut down entirely.
Esteves said that would be a tall order, unless state or federal authorities “found a violation, that would warrant it being shut down.”
“So there's very little that can be done at this point, from residents, from lawmakers, at any level, without there being an affirmative violation, and it would likely take more than one violation,” he said.
He cited a recent federal case where a judge ruled that Cobb County improperly ordered the plant to close temporarily, by requiring it to obtain a new certificate of occupancy in 2019.
Allen said he was more “hawkish” on the question of getting the plant shut down. A model to follow is that of Willowbrook, Illinois, where the company permanently closed its plant.
“If you follow the pattern, as long as you regulate them, they will leave and find somewhere else to go that will not regulate them,” Allen said.
Hertz, who is representing plaintiffs suing Sterigenics, argued that civil litigation is an effective tool. He referenced a case with the Illinois plant where a woman was awarded $363 million in a verdict.
“That is real power,” Hertz said.
Richardson said there “are some things that we can do around information that's available to residents, and so that's really where I've shifted some of my attention.”
The commissioner said the EPA is considering regulatory changes at plants that use ethylene oxide.
“There is another look at some of those building requirement codes that they're taking internally, at the federal level,” Richardson said. “So I think that there may be an opportunity there to shed some light.”
Per Allen, the agency will have a public comment period on the changes soon, and said residents should stay tuned (the MDJ inquired about the public comment with the EPA, which was still working to provide information by press time).
Esteves also pledged to hold another town hall in the coming months with residents and the state Environmental Protection Division. Sterigenics and local groups opposing the plant would also be invited, he said.
In response to a request for comment on the town hall, a Sterigenics representative said the company was working on a statement, which was not available by press time.
“Residents are ensuring that (Georgia) EPD and the administration, the governor and the department, know that this is at the top of people's minds, because if we stay quiet, they won't do anything to necessarily address it,” Esteves said.
