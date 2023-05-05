MARIETTA — From the start of her speech, Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, emphasized that she's just like her constituents.
Seated among the crowd, she began her State of the County address by pointing out that she too is a resident, a taxpayer, a mother and a wife. She went on to pull no punches when discussing her critics.
“You go from being a neighbor, and then when you win the election, all of a sudden you get little horns on the top of your head and you become the other,” Cupid said as she made her way to the stage. “I'm with you. I love my county.”
Cupid delivered her remarks at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to an audience that filled about half the venue.
While she ticked through a long list of successes and challenges, she was also frank about what she sees as unfair criticism of her leadership.
The chairwoman said the attacks on her administration were unprecedented and implied they were racially motivated.
“We still deal with the polarity that comes with all the changes that are here. We deal with political polarity that comes,” Cupid said. “I shudder to think maybe it's gender or demographic. But I tell you, I've never seen prior boards or commissioners get treated the way that we do. I have never seen it.”
Cupid also took swipes at the media and residents who speak at Board of Commissioners meetings.
“And I’ll take it, because, you know, nobody ever said that serving in this role would be easy. And to be honest, I've got more important things to do than to sit here and read a gossip column about what people think the BoC is doing. Or to get my panties in a bunch when people come and criticize us during public comment. We have lives to help, we have a county to move forward, we have agencies to run. We have a difference to make in our future.
“But really it's a shame, because I think, what if somebody wants to come into Cobb and they open up the paper? Or they check out a BoC meeting? They might think we're bass-ackwards. I'm serious. That's not who we are.”
Cupid, elected in 2020, is the first female and first Black commission chair in Cobb's history. She was also part of a wave of Democrats who flipped county offices as Cobb has become increasingly Democratic.
Her speech was preceded by remarks from the Atlanta Regional Commission and several county officials. Three invocations were also delivered by Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth, Amjad Taufique of the West Cobb Islamic Center, and Pastor Dorcas Laboy of History Makers Church. Osborne High School students presented the colors and sang the national anthem.
Map fight
Tensions among county commissioners reached a fever pitch earlier this year over the county’s redistricting controversy, which threatens to remove District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson from office. Richardson, a Democrat, was drawn out of her seat by the Republican-controlled state legislature last year when the state was redrawing commission districts. Cupid said Thursday that action was unprecedented, and undermined the county.
In January, the commission’s Democratic majority pursued a novel legal gambit, citing home rule powers and attempting to supplant the state’s map with its own map. Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill attempted to abstain from voting on the home rule resolutions before being ordered off the dais by Cupid.
Gambrill has sued the county over the home rule resolutions, asking a judge to declare the county map unconstitutional.
Cupid said Richardson has shown poise in the face of public commenters and their “rhetoric about her being here and serving on the board.”
“And we still have an ongoing legal battle from a sitting commissioner on our board with respect to her,” Cupid said. “And she sits there cool as a cucumber and passes issues in every district. A woman of integrity … Thank you for being a model.”
Cupid asked people to attend and speak at BoC meetings to dispute her critics.
Richardson was present at the event. Commissioner Gambrill, Birrell and Monique Sheffield were not.
‘Regionalism’
Cupid also referenced her critics when speaking about the inter-agency collaboration which led to the capture on Wednesday of Deion Patterson, the man charged with shooting five people in Midtown Atlanta before fleeing to Cobb.
Law enforcement’s collaboration across jurisdictions, she said, is proof that Cobb can’t be successful on an island.
“If you've come to a commission meeting and heard people bemoan regionalism. That, ‘We don't want to hear what the people in the other region are doing, we want Cobb to be Cobb.’ God forbid we have any connectedness to the (Atlanta Regional Commission) or the region. What we did yesterday was a sign of having strong relationships in the region.”
The chairwoman took away other positives from the police’s actions, saying that they used technology “in a way that allows us to address crime and pinpoint specific individuals, without making the whole community suspect.”
She praised them for apprehending the suspect without using force.
“And I candidly say this was a person of color. Because I've been in rooms in Cobb County where we said, ‘We don't get out of these incidents alive.’
“And I think there was a time in the county where the rhetoric would have supported, ‘You just have to do what you have to do.’ And I think for them, to bring that man in peacefully, and allow him to face justice in a court of law, should make us all feel really good.”
Cityhood
Cobb last year had four areas where residents voted on incorporating new cities. Last May, the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings all failed, while in November, the city of Mableton was approved.
Cupid said the cityhood movements “felt like people were ushering in wholesale changes to what they perceive to be different, not just new, but different leadership in our county.”
She did, however, add that the county was committed to doing what it could to ensure Mableton is a success.
Looking back, looking forward
The chairwoman spoke about getting the county’s “house in order,” with a variety of consultants and studies — a strategic plan, a performance audit, a diversity assessment, a disparity study, the unified development code and a housing study.
She touted last year’s $1.2 billion budget, which included staff raises. The lowest paid Cobb employees went from making $9 an hour to $17 an hour.
“I felt like if you work in Cobb County, you should be able to afford to live in Cobb County,” Cupid said.
A looming political battle on Cupid’s radar is her plan to ask voters to approve a new sales tax for mass transit in November 2024.
The commission’s Democrats have shown more enthusiasm toward pursuing a 30-year tax to support transit expansion, while the board’s Republicans have favored a five-year tax to fund trails and road improvements.
Cupid pitched transit as an economic development tool Thursday night.
“Transit is not just about need, it's about opportunity,” she said, later adding, “transit is not just economic development for the individual. It's also for our businesses to be attracted here.”
Cupid also touched on the county’s plans to overhaul how it assesses stormwater fees. The current system charges residents based on their water usage.
“If you have more asphalt, you have more impervious surface. … so we're looking at how we can make it more equitable,” Cupid said.
While the public may only see storm grates along roads, Cupid said a costly system of moving water and preventing floods lies underneath.
“It doesn't seem like a sexy thing to fund rainwater,” she said. “Somebody said “I don't want a rain tax.’ … But the reality is, if we do not build infrastructure to carry stormwater away from your home, it's possible you might have flooding around where you live.”
Another ongoing issue is the county’s privatized trash collection system.
Residents in unincorporated Cobb contract independently with a number of trash haulers in a largely open, free market system.
But Cobb Countians have complained of shoddy service, such as missed pickups and haulers refusing to service some areas.
The county proposed, then scrapped, changes to the waste management code last year which would have created four trash pickup zones in Cobb, with just one hauler contracted for each zone.
“I got over 1,000 emails from people frustrated about changes we wanted to make to our hauling system,” Cupid said.
The county plans to reexamine the issue, and Cupid said it continues to work to make haulers more responsive to customers.
On elections, Cupid made reference to some of the mistakes Cobb Elections made last year, attributing them in part to new state laws which strained resources.
“We made what I would say some missteps, and we are working on it because we're a county of integrity,” she said.
Cupid celebrated the county marking 25 years with a AAA credit rating, public safety agencies receiving the highest accreditation standards, and the Medical Examiner’s Office regaining its accreditation.
She touched on renewing a revenue-sharing agreement with the Cobb-Marietta Exhibit Hall Authority, which will enable the authority to embark on redevelopment projects.
Cupid paid tribute to people the county lost last year, including former Chairman Mike Boyce, and sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski, who were killed in the line of duty.
She said a personal goal of hers this year would be addressing homelessness.
“I cannot, I can't, I can't, I can't, go another year, with us (not) doing more to provide cold weather shelter for our residents here in Cobb who live outdoors,” she said. “… We are too affluent and successful of a county to let anybody die on the streets here.”
Sernovitz praised Cupid's honesty in her speech.
“As a community leader, I applaud the chairwoman’s comments about being candid and being honest, and leaders need to be honest about the situations that we confront, that we handle, that we have to deal with as a community, and she was honest about affordable housing and equity in transportation, and dealing with job creation and education issues.”
Sernovitz also complimented Cupid for addressing issues relevant to a growing community like Cobb. He noted he'd like to see more collaboration and coalition-building in the county, something Cupid also acknowledged as she detailed the polarization on the commission.
“On both sides of the aisle, we need to understand that if you’re elected, we need to do everything we can to work together, to bridge the gaps so that we can serve the community in the best way that we can, and I don’t believe we are yet, and I think we’re still polarized,” Sernovitz said. “It’s time that we come together as a community to really do the work that’s necessary, for the people that live here.”
Laura Judge, a Democratic Cobb school board candidate, said she thought the speech was great.
"I love that there were different faiths during the invocation," Judge said. "... Just seeing the different parts of the county, where we're progressing, what still needs help. I think it was a feel-good event, so we could see all the progress being made in the county.
Cupid was upbeat at the event, peppering her remarks with jokes. Judge said she seemed at ease.
"She was more relaxed around the people, that was something I definitely did notice. ... She was more candid than seeing her at commission meetings," Judge said.
