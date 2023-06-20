Shannon Mattox, a Kennesaw woman whose great-great-great grandmother was a slave at age 13 in Mississippi during the 1860s, takes a picture of the slave lot. In observance of Juneteenth Monday, Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center, led a tour through Marietta’s City Cemetery highlighting the souls who were enslaved at death and others who were enslaved and then gained their freedom.
Shannon Mattox, a Kennesaw woman whose great-great-great grandmother was a slave at age 13 in Mississippi during the 1860s, takes a picture of the slave lot. In observance of Juneteenth Monday, Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center, led a tour through Marietta's City Cemetery highlighting the souls who were enslaved at death and others who were enslaved and then gained their freedom.
Amy Reed, Marietta History Center’s director, tells tour visitors about Rev. Burris McCain, who was born a slave before serving as a soldier in the Union Army’s United States Colored Troops.
Juneteenth flags were placed early Monday by an anonymous donor to decorate graves of slaves buried in the Marietta City Cemetery. In observance of Juneteenth Monday, Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center, led a tour through Marietta’s City Cemetery highlighting the souls who were enslaved at death and others who were enslaved and then gained their freedom.
Juneteenth flags were placed early Monday by an anonymous donor to decorate graves of slaves buried in the Marietta City Cemetery.
In observance of Juneteenth Monday, Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center, led a tour through Marietta’s City Cemetery highlighting the souls who were enslaved at death and others who were enslaved and then gained their freedom.
Amy Reed, Marietta History Center’s director, tells tour visitors about Rev. Thomas Milton Allen, who born into slavery in 1833 and buried at this site. After he was freed, in 1865, he became a charter member of the Zion Baptist Church in Marietta and later became its pastor.
