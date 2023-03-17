KENNESAW — Hundreds of Kennesaw State University students and Owl fans poured into the Convocation Center to cheer on their team for the school's "March Madness Watch Party" Friday afternoon. Jubilation eventually turned to disappointment, however, as the Owls fell to the Xavier Musketeers, 72-67.
Fans watched a live telecast of the game on campus as it was played in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The bleachers shook, and a lively, raucous crowd screamed with joy as the university's first NCAA Tournament game in school history tipped off.
Cow bell noise makers, given to fans as they entered, rang out with each basket scored, heightening the exuberant atmosphere.
"It's freakin' March Madness," Tristan Rucker, 19, a sophomore history major declared. "This is great."
Standing and cheering next to Rucker were friends Ryan Desousa, 20, a sophomore business major, and Will Hall, 20, a junior, both from Acworth.
"Gotta support the Owls in March Madness," Desousa said.
Added Hall, "Go Owls!"
The noise was deafening as the team roared back from a 10-point deficit to take the lead midway through the first half.
Allie Hearn, 18, a freshman psychology major from Suwanee, was excited to be supporting the Owls, the team representing the Peach State.
"We're the only team from Georgia in the tournament," Hearn said. "It's cool. I'm happy we're here. I don't know how to play basketball, but it's fun to watch."
Sitting next to Hearn was Sky Aitcheson, 18, also from Suwanee.
"She dragged me along, but it's fun," Aitcheson said.
As the first half winded down, boisterous fans cheered as their team went up by a dozen points.
Savannah Burnette, 22, of Lilburn, a 2021 international affairs graduate who currently works for KSU in admissions, came to support her alma mater.
"I went here, and I like to see our team do well," Burnette said. "It's exciting."
Markie Dean, 25, of Dallas, also a KSU employee in admissions, loves watching and playing basketball.
"I'm here for the energy, supporting our guys who've had a great season," Dean said.
During halftime, music blared from speakers overhead while students danced, happy and excited about how the game was going.
"I'm a basketball fanatic," said Jordan Stevenson, of Acworth, executive director of admissions and student programs at KSU. "I wanted to be with my fellow Owls."
The crowd erupted with each basket scored and defensive stop. Everything was going perfectly. Then silence.
The team went several minutes without scoring a basket. Xavier took the lead, but the Owls kept battling and the game came down to the final seconds.
Slipping out of reach, the game ended with Xavier on top by five points.
The crowd, quiet and forlorn, exited the building to the somber clanking of cow bells.
