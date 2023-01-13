MARIETTA — Sitting in the middle of a political storm roiling Cobb County, Commissioner Jerica Richardson said she’s trying to keep her eyes front.
“Certainly not great,” she said, when asked how she feels being the subject of such intense controversy.
In an interview with the MDJ this week, Richardson was two days removed from a commission meeting which the word “tense” hardly does justice. Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill had attempted to abstain from voting amid questions of whether the county is constitutionally out of bounds in drawing its own district boundaries.
Instead, the two Republicans were dismissed from the dais by Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. It was the latest episode in an explosive redistricting battle that began nearly a year ago and could end with Richardson being booted from office.
It would be a premature exit for Richardson, who was elected for her first term in 2020 when she defeated Republican Fitz Johnson with about 50.6% of the vote.
In an unprecedented legal gambit, the county commission’s Democratic majority has attempted to supplant the state’s map with its own map, after legislators drew Richardson out of her seat last year.
“When only some of us are on the board, those voices are missing. And personally it does sadden me ... I don’t think anyone on that board asked for this. ... Cobb County feels like there’s always something going on, and especially feels like we’ve been targeted in different ways,” Richardson said.
Richardson maintains the standoff with the state isn’t about saving her seat, but about preventing an overreach by lawmakers under the Gold Dome.
“The biggest thing is the broader impact of the move, and what that means for the state of Georgia altogether,” she said of the General Assembly’s map. “And that’s always been the focus with regard to that particular issue, and preventing — or at least enhancing — that check and balance. That was the intent, and that’s something that’s reiterated over and over again.”
She added that she’s hoping the board can put its head down and work while the legal disputes are churning in the background.
“We have … other maps — federal, state, et cetera — that are being contested right now, but that happens in the background. Everyone still shows up, and everyone still focuses on their job. So as far as the future is concerned, I am going to be focused on the job. I will still show up and focus on delivering as much as I can for as long as I can, for as long as I have the authority to continue doing so,” Richardson said.
Mindy Seger, a Richardson ally who with the commissioner, is heading up a nonprofit to support her battle to stay in office, agreed.
“It was very hard to sit there Tuesday, and it was very hard to sit there and see kind of this devolvement into ... potentially slowing up the county’s business,” Seger said.
“The best thing to do is to continue the business of the county unless a court says to do something different. That’s it. And to be quite honest, that’s what I have seen my district commissioner, Jessica Richardson, do for the last year when all this happened,” she added.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, meanwhile, shared a statement from the county attorney’s office Friday reiterating the county’s belief that its map is law until the courts say otherwise.
“This means that, even if a person has a good faith belief that a law is unconstitutional or invalid in some way, he or she is not at liberty to simply disregard a law based on that personal belief. Instead, that law must be followed unless and until it is struck down by a court of law,” the statement said.
Stormwater
To that end, Richardson’s priorities this coming year will be moving the ball forward on a number of infrastructure and policy ambitions. One of those is a possible stormwater utility fee, a proposal that came out of the September 2021 flooding in east Cobb.
Last month, Water System Director Judy Jones gave a preview of how the county could shake things up. Currently, stormwater fees are billed based on the amount of water a property uses.
What Cobb may move toward is assessing fees based on a property’s impervious surface area, one of the key determinants of how much runoff it generates.
Richardson said that latter option would be a step toward changing how Cobb approaches stormwater infrastructure, with the long-term goal of the county taking on more ownership and liability for that infrastructure. She pointed out that currently, if the county wants to generate more revenue for stormwater upkeep and improvements, its only option is to increase the water rate.
“So if we see that there are greater issues, there won’t be a feeling that there is some type of regressive quality funding that stormwater line item,” she said. “What I’m more concerned about is laying the legal framework that we are truly providing that service … it opens up the realm in which we have the capability to own or operate certain facilities.”
Ownership was a major point of contention in the aftermath of the floods, as residents bitterly fought the county over who’s responsible for that culvert, or this pipe. Richardson argued the county taking over more of that infrastructure would lead to fewer headaches for everyone.
“Water really doesn’t care who owns the property. I think if we were to be prudent about resources and about the kind of climate impacts that we’re already starting to feel, it makes sense to start to move into that direction,” she said.
“Maybe not at full throttle, but I think it makes fiscal sense, especially in the short term. Because I’m looking at neighborhoods that are a hop, skip, and (a jump) away from complete collapse, and nobody can touch it. That costs a whole lot when it’s a disaster, and many times, some of it you can’t even replace.
“Having a utility would show that we’re at least somewhat invested and aware of the issue itself, right? … To the liability point, I look at it a little bit more as, which liability do you want? Because we’re going to have the liability either way,” she added.
“Do you want the preventive liability where there’s investment ahead of time? Something’s going to fail, fix it before it fails. Or do you want the liability on the back end, which is, it failed, and all these people are displaced, and they can’t rebuild. There may be loss of life. We’ll have to rebuild it anyway, and it’s probably going to cost more because it’s a failure,” she said.
‘Green-scaping’ and transit
Richardson and the county have also faced pushback over a long-awaited project in the heart of east Cobb — a revamp of the intersection of Lower Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.
After the last design was criticized by some residents, the county is back at the drawing board on a new proposal for the 2011 sales tax project. The controversial inclusion of dedicated on-street bike lanes, Richardson said, has been scrapped. Now, the county will widen the sidewalks to create more of a multi-use trail, which includes room for cyclists.
Business owners have argued a median will hurt traffic to their locations, and aren’t likely to be pleased the median will still be included, but in the high-traffic corridor, “that’s the technical solution that has been provided,” Richardson said. She added that she wants to include more “green-scaping” with vegetation and seating areas so the area feels “somewhat peaceful and comfortable, because those are busy roadways.”
Other projects will include a renovation of Hyde Farm Park and its event center, which Richardson hopes will be able to serve as a farmers market. There’ll be upgrades to the bus stops and signage on Delk Road coming this year as well.
Another hope is getting Vinings its first ever public park.
“They don’t have a park, and they’ve been wanting one for a long time. So we’ve been in a lot of discussions on what those possibilities are since I got elected, and I think we have a couple of directions we can take. I don’t want to jinx anything, but that is something that is an objective for this year,” Richardson said.
Finally, the county will continue to move toward holding a referendum in 2024 on a sales tax increase to fund transit and transportation improvements. But Richardson, whose district includes some of Cobb’s densest neighborhoods, doesn’t believe heavy rail will end up in that final proposal.
“I haven’t gotten a sense that there’s a big push to have that committed in here, at least from an analysis standpoint. Most of it has settled with (bus rapid transit), primarily because heavy rail has such a heavy commitment tied to it,” she said.
She is, however, interested in an oft-batted about proposal to use existing commercial rail lines as a commuter rail network with other cities in the South.
“It is a tall order, a tall feat, but I think it could usher in the next economic era for the state — not just our community, but for the state,” she said.
Richardson said what she’s looking for most in a transit proposal is something that can be both feasibly delivered, but also scaled up as transit interest and demand for transit potentially increases down the road.
“For instance, heavy rail — until we have that ridership, or until it’s really a desire or a need. There are intermediary steps … let’s add this, let’s add the managed (lanes), now let’s add this piece of infrastructure … and eventually you get there, but at least the community is getting the benefit along the way,” she said.
